Evidence Required To Prove Medical Negligence In Nigeria And How To Obtain It

Medical negligence litigation is among the most evidence-driven forms of civil proceedings. A claimant who has suffered an unfortunate medical outcome does not succeed merely because the treatment failed or an injury occurred. The law recognises that medicine is not an exact science, and healthcare professionals are not guarantors of successful outcomes.

Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners is a leading indigenous law firm. Established in 1985, the Firm has a proven track record of providing cutting-edge legal services in both domestic and cross border related matters to individuals, corporations, multinationals and state-owned enterprises across range of industry sectors including financial institutions and governments.

Article Insights

Obruche Koski’s articles from Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners are most popular: in Nigeria

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, International Law and Criminal Law topic(s)

Introduction

Medical negligence litigation is among the most evidence-driven forms of civil proceedings. A claimant who has suffered an unfortunate medical outcome does not succeed merely because the treatment failed or an injury occurred. The law recognises that medicine is not an exact science, and healthcare professionals are not guarantors of successful outcomes. Rather, liability arises only where the claimant proves, on the balance of probabilities, that the healthcare provider breached the applicable standard of care and that the breach caused the injury complained of.1 Consequently, the success or failure of a medical negligence claim often depends less on the severity of the injury than on the quality of the evidence assembled before and during litigation.

The Burden of Proof

The starting point is the Evidence Act 2011, which places the legal burden on the party who asserts the existence of a fact.2 Accordingly, a claimant alleging medical negligence must establish four essential elements: the existence of a duty of care, a breach of that duty, a causal connection between the breach and the injury suffered, and the resulting damage.3 Failure to prove any of these elements is fatal to the claim.

The burden does not shift merely because the patient suffered complications or died following treatment. It has been consistently held that negligence cannot be presumed from an unfavourable medical outcome. Instead, every essential fact must be established by credible evidence.4

Medical Records: The Foundation of Every Claim

No piece of evidence is more important in medical negligence litigation than the patient's medical records.5 These records ordinarily include consultation notes, admission records, nursing notes, medication charts, laboratory reports, radiological investigations, operative notes, anaesthetic records, consent forms and discharge summaries. Collectively, they provide the chronology of treatment and frequently determine whether the healthcare provider complied with acceptable medical practice.

Medical records serve two important purposes. First, they establish what treatment was actually administered, as opposed to what either party later recalls. Secondly, they enable an independent medical expert to evaluate whether the treating practitioner exercised reasonable skill and care.

Healthcare institutions occasionally resist requests for medical records, particularly where litigation is anticipated. Nevertheless, patients generally possess a legal entitlement to information relating to their treatment, subject to recognised limitations under Nigerian law and professional ethics.6 Where voluntary disclosure is refused, a claimant may seek production during litigation through a notice to produce or the discovery procedures available under the applicable Rules of Court or by obtaining a subpoena requiring production of the relevant records.7 Delay in securing these records should be avoided because alterations, omissions or loss of documents become more difficult to investigate as time passes.

Expert Medical Evidence

Medical negligence cases rarely succeed without expert evidence. This is because judges determine legal questions but ordinarily lack the specialised scientific knowledge required to assess whether a particular diagnosis, procedure or treatment fell below acceptable medical standards.

The Evidence Act expressly permits expert opinion where the court must form an opinion on matters involving science or specialised knowledge.8 An expert witness therefore assists the court by explaining the applicable standard of care, identifying departures from accepted medical practice and expressing an opinion on whether those departures caused the claimant's injury.9

Although Nigerian courts have not adopted a rigid rule that expert evidence is indispensable in every medical negligence case, it remains practically essential in most disputes involving diagnosis, surgery, obstetrics, anaesthesia or specialised medical procedures.10 Only in relatively obvious cases—for example, where a foreign object is left inside a patient's body after surgery or the wrong limb is amputated—may negligence be inferred without elaborate expert testimony.

Nigerian courts frequently look to persuasive English authorities in determining the applicable standard of care. The celebrated decision in Bolam v Friern Hospital Management Committee established that a medical practitioner is not negligent if he acted in accordance with a practice accepted as proper by a responsible body of medical professionals skilled in that particular field.11 The later decision in Bolitho v City and Hackney Health Authority refined that principle by holding that professional opinion relied upon by the defendant must itself be capable of withstanding logical analysis.12 Together, these authorities continue to influence medical negligence jurisprudence across many common law jurisdictions, including Nigeria.13

Documentary and Electronic Evidence

Beyond medical records, several other documents may prove invaluable. These include correspondence between healthcare providers, referral letters, pharmacy records, invoices, receipts, laboratory requests, radiological films, hospital policies, clinical guidelines and incident reports. Depending on the circumstances, these documents may reveal delays in treatment, medication errors, failures in communication or departures from established protocols.

Increasingly, hospitals maintain electronic medical records. Such records are admissible provided the statutory requirements governing electronically generated evidence are satisfied.14 Counsel should therefore ensure that the necessary certification accompanies electronically stored documents before they are tendered at trial.

Photographs, video recordings and electronic communications may also become relevant. For example, dated photographs documenting the progression of pressure sores, post-operative infections or physical deformities may corroborate oral testimony regarding the patient's condition.

Witness Evidence

Oral evidence remains indispensable. The claimant ordinarily testifies regarding the symptoms experienced, the treatment received, conversations with healthcare professionals and the impact of the injury on daily life. Family members or caregivers may corroborate material facts, particularly where the patient was unconscious or incapable of observing events personally.

Healthcare professionals involved in the treatment may likewise testify. Their evidence often clarifies clinical decisions that are not immediately apparent from the medical records. Where inconsistencies emerge between oral testimony and contemporaneous medical notes, courts generally attach greater weight to contemporaneous records prepared in the ordinary course of medical practice than to recollections offered years after the event.<su15

Obtaining the Necessary Evidence

Prompt and systematic evidence preservation is often the difference between a successful and an unsuccessful medical negligence claim. Counsel should be instructed as early as possible to identify potential sources of evidence before memories fade or documents become unavailable. Apart from obtaining the patient's medical records, practitioners should secure laboratory reports, imaging results, prescriptions, referral letters, discharge summaries and every receipt relating to medical expenses. These documents not only establish the course of treatment but also form the basis for proving financial loss.

Where the circumstances of the treatment are disputed, witness statements should be obtained from persons who were present during consultations, admissions or procedures. Relatives, caregivers or other patients may be able to corroborate conversations with healthcare professionals, delays in treatment or the patient's condition before and after the alleged negligence. While such witnesses cannot ordinarily express medical opinions, their testimony may strengthen the factual foundation upon which expert evidence rests.

Expert evidence should be obtained at an early stage. The expert should possess knowledge and experience in the relevant specialty and should be provided with complete medical records rather than a selective account of events. An expert opinion based on incomplete information may ultimately weaken the claimant's case. Importantly, the expert's duty is to assist the court objectively and not merely to advocate the claimant's position.

Proving Damages: The Importance of Particularity

Establishing negligence alone does not entitle a claimant to compensation. The claimant must also prove that the negligent act caused legally recognisable damage. In medical negligence litigation, damages commonly include pain and suffering, permanent disability, loss of earnings, future medical expenses, the cost of corrective treatment and, where applicable, funeral expenses.

A distinction must be drawn between general damages and special damages. General damages are those which the law presumes to flow naturally from the wrong. They need not be precisely quantified before trial because they are assessed by the court after considering the nature of the injury, its consequences and all the surrounding circumstances.16

Special damages stand on a different footing. It has been consistently held by the courts that they must be specifically pleaded and strictly proved. The expression "strict proof" does not invariably mean proof beyond reasonable doubt or production of documentary evidence in every case. Rather, the claimant must adduce credible evidence showing the exact financial loss suffered.17

Thus, claims for medical expenses should ordinarily be supported by hospital invoices, pharmacy receipts, laboratory bills, receipts for physiotherapy or rehabilitation, and evidence of payments made for corrective procedures. Claims for transportation expenses should, where available, be supported by receipts or other credible records.

Where loss of earnings is alleged, salary slips, employment contracts, tax records, bank statements or other evidence demonstrating the claimant's income before the injury should be produced. Similarly, claims for future medical care should ordinarily be supported by expert medical opinion explaining the necessity of future treatment and its estimated cost.

Parties should resist the temptation to inflate special damages. The courts have repeatedly rejected claims that are speculative, exaggerated or unsupported by evidence.18 A carefully documented claim for modest but verifiable losses is far more likely to succeed than an ambitious claim lacking evidential support.

Conclusion

Medical negligence claims are won not by allegations but by evidence. The claimant must establish, on the balance of probabilities, that the healthcare provider owed a duty of care, breached the applicable standard of care, caused the injury complained of and thereby occasioned compensable loss. Medical records, expert testimony, documentary evidence and credible witness accounts remain the cornerstones of that proof.

Equally important is the proof of damages. While courts retain discretion in assessing general damages, special damages demand meticulous pleading and cogent evidence. Every receipt, invoice, employment record and expert report may become decisive. For practitioners, early evidence preservation, prompt engagement of independent experts and thorough preparation are therefore not merely matters of good practice—they are often the difference between a meritorious claim that succeeds and one that fails for want of proof.

Footnotes

1 Ojo v Gharoro & Ors (2006) LPELR-2383(SC); Bolam v Friern Hospital Management Committee [1957] 1 WLR 582 (QB); Rogers v Whitaker (1992) 175 CLR 479 (High Court of Australia).

2 Evidence Act 2011, ss 131–133.

3 See generally Donoghue v Stevenson [1932] AC 562 (HL); Ojo v Gharoro & Ors (supra); Barnett v. Chelsea & Kensington Hospital [1969] 1 QB 428.

4 Ojo v Gharoro & Ors (Supra), particularly Lord Denning’s passage cited per Tobi JSC at 45-46. See also Delta State Hospitals Mgt Board & Ors v Onome (2022) LPELR-59333(CA).

5 Ivan Ramos-Galvez, ‘The importance of medical records when defending a claim’ (Medicolegal Partners Limited) (https://www.medicolegal-partners.com/the-importance-of-medical-records-when-defending-a-claim/) accessed 30 June 2026.

6 For instance, in cases of emergency or where the patient expressly waives the right.

7 Deliberate withholding of material records may, in appropriate circumstances, affect the weight the court attaches to the defence evidence, particularly where the missing documents would reasonably be expected to clarify the disputed facts. See also section 167(d) of the Evidence Act 2011 on the presumption of withholding evidence.

8 Evidence Act 2011, s 68.

9 Abi v CBN & Ors (2011) LPELR-4192(CA).

10 For instance, in Abi v CBN & Ors (supra) and Delta State Hospitals Mgt Board & Ors v Onome (supra), it was held that the failure to call expert witness was fatal the Claimants’ respective actions.

11 Bolam v Friern Hospital Management Committee [1957] 1 WLR 582.

12 Bolitho v City and Hackney Health Authority [1998] AC 232.

13 See for instance Abi v CBN & Ors. (Supra).

14 Evidence Act 2011 (as amended), s 84.

15 Documentary evidence is the best form of evidence – See Aina & Anor V. Dada & Anor (2024) LPELR-62505(SC).

16 Eneh v. Ozor & Anor (2016) LPELR-40830(SC)

17 Vital Investment Ltd v. Chemical and Allied Products (2021) LPELR-58457(SC).

18 Strong Technologies Ltd v. Ayika & Ors (2025) LPELR-81757(CA); Amadi & Ors V. Essien (1993) LPELR-14644(CA).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.