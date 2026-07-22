Dispute Resolution Digest Q2 2026

The second quarter of 2026 produced landmark judgments and significant regulatory developments in dispute resolution across Nigeria and internationally. This edition covers key court decisions from the Supreme Court, Federal High Court, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners is a leading indigenous law firm. Established in 1985, the Firm has a proven track record of providing cutting-edge legal services in both domestic and cross border related matters to individuals, corporations, multinationals and state-owned enterprises across range of industry sectors including financial institutions and governments.

Article Insights

Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners’s articles from Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in Nigeria

with readers working within the Media & Information and Oil & Gas industries Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, International Law and Transport topic(s)

The second quarter of 2026 produced landmark judgments and significant regulatory developments in dispute resolution across Nigeria and internationally. This edition covers key court decisions from the Supreme Court, Federal High Court, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

HIGHLIGHTS IN THIS EDITION:

CBN Proposes Mandatory Mediation Panel for Secured Lending Disputes



On 9th April 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued draft guidelines establishing a Mediation and Dispute Resolution Panel as the mandatory first forum for resolving disputes arising from secured transactions in movable assets. The Panel will have first-instance jurisdiction, with proceedings required to conclude within 90 days and compliance within 30 days of decisions.

Federal High Court Restrains Police and FRSC from Imposing Insurance-Related Fines Without Court Order



On 24th April 2026, the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Deji Adeyanju v. Inspector-General of Police & Ors (FHC/ABJ/CS/291/2025), restrained the Nigeria Police Force and FRSC from imposing fines on motorists alleged to have breached the Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance Act without first obtaining a valid court order.

Supreme Court Clarifies the Scope of Arbitration Agreements



In Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Ltd v. Afdin Ventures Limited & 6 Ors (2026) LPELR-83327(SC), delivered on 6th March 2026, the Supreme Court clarified that a non-signatory may be bound by an arbitration agreement where it claims through a signatory or is sufficiently connected with the underlying contractual relationship.

Supreme Court Defines the Limits of a Receiver’s Authority in Contested Receivership Proceedings



In Neconde Energy Limited & Nestoil Limited v. FBN Quest Merchant Bank Limited & Ors (SC/CV/48/2026), delivered on 10th April 2026, the Supreme Court held that where the legality of a receiver’s appointment is itself in issue, the receiver cannot assume authority to appoint counsel to represent the company in the same proceedings.

Supreme Court Strengthens Justice Delivery with Mandatory Electronic Filing Practice Directions 2026



On 30th June 2026, the Chief Justice of Nigeria issued the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Record of Appeal and Other Matters) Practice Direction 2026, taking effect from 1st July 2026, requiring electronic filing in OCR-enabled PDF format.

Federal High Court Issues New Practice Directions for Pre-Election Matters



On 29th June 2026, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court issued the Federal High Court (Pre-Election) Practice Directions 2026, introducing reforms including mandatory commencement of actions by Originating Summons, virtual hearings, and Registries remaining open on weekends for pre-election filings.

The 2026 ICC Arbitration Rules: A New Era of Efficiency



On 1st June 2026, the International Chamber of Commerce launched the revised 2026 ICC Rules of Arbitration, introducing electronic communications, digital case management, abolition of mandatory Terms of Reference, and the Highly Expedited Arbitration Provisions (HEAP) for awards within three months.

CAS Decision on Pregnancy Discrimination in Sports Employment



On 24th June 2026, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Maja Göthberg v. S.S. Lazio Women (CAS 2025/A/11527) held that Lazio Women unlawfully terminated the employment of Swedish footballer Maja Göthberg after learning of her pregnancy — the first CAS ruling to uphold a pregnancy discrimination claim under FIFA’s enhanced maternity regulations.

Court Reaffirms the Limits of Copyright: Walls & Gates Ltd v. MTN Nigeria



The Federal High Court, Lagos, in FHC/L/CS/1935/2021, delivered on 6th January 2026, held that ideas, themes, and promotional concepts are not entitled to copyright protection under Nigerian law, dismissing claims that MTN’s “20 for 20” campaign infringed an earlier promotional proposal.

The Status of Witness Depositions in Trial: Katagum v Umar & Anor



In Katagum v Umar & Anor (2026) LPELR-83085(SC), the Supreme Court held that once a witness adopts a written statement on oath in open court, the statement transforms into oral evidence on examination in chief and cannot be expunged on grounds of any defect in the written statement.

Drawing the Line: Court of Appeal Restricts State Powers in Maritime Operations



In Strickland Services Limited v. Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service & Anor (CA/C/54/2024), the Court of Appeal declared the Akwa Ibom State Maritime Sector (Regulation) Law 2017 null and void on constitutional grounds, affirming that maritime matters fall within the exclusive legislative competence of the National Assembly.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.