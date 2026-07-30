Supreme Court Introduces Mandatory Electronic Filing Regime Through The 2026 Practice Directions

In line with the judiciary’s commitment towards embracing digital innovation and improving access to justice, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, issued the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Record of Appeal, and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 2026 on 1st July 2026 pursuant to section 236 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and in alignment with relevant provisions of the Supreme Court Rules 2024.

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In line with the judiciary’s commitment towards embracing digital innovation and improving access to justice, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, issued the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Record of Appeal, and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 20261 (“Practice Directions”) on 1st July 2026 pursuant to section 236 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),2 and in alignment with relevant provisions of the Supreme Court Rules 2024.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PRACTICE DIRECTIONS

The Practice Directions introduce a number of significant procedural innovations intended to advance the digitalisation of proceedings before the Supreme Court, strengthen the Nigerian case management framework, and promote the timely determination of appeals, addressing a long-standing need for greater judicial efficiency. The key highlights include the following:

Mandatory Electronic Submission of Court Processes

From the commencement date, which is 1st July 2026, disputing parties are now required to upload electronic copies of court processes and records in both pending and newly instituted matters before the Supreme Court. In pending matters, parties must upload both their own filings and processes served on them, while in newly instituted matters, parties are only required to upload the processes they file.3

Use of Nigeria Case Management System (NCMS)

The Practice Directions introduce the mandatory use of the Nigeria Case Management System (NCMS) for the electronic submission of court records and processes.4 Parties are required to file documents through the Court’s designated e-filing portal,5 while access to the system is limited to the Court-issued legal email system or any other email platform designated by the Chief Registrar.

New Requirements for Electronic Court Documents

The Practice Directions introduce new technical requirements for electronic documents filed before the Supreme Court. All electronic copies must be submitted in Optical Character Recognition (OCR)-enabled PDF format, ensuring that the text is fully searchable rather than appearing as scanned images. In addition, every document must include a hyperlinked table of contents to facilitate easy navigation between different sections of the document.6

The Practice Directions also prescribe a standardised naming convention for electronic filings. Each file must be named using the appeal number, a brief description of the process, the identity of the filing party, and a sequential document reference number, in accordance with the First Schedule.7

These requirements are intended to improve the accessibility, usability, administration, and efficient management of electronic court records. Searchable OCR-enabled documents make it easier for judges, court staff, and counsel to locate relevant information quickly, while a uniform naming convention promotes consistency, reduces filing errors, and enhances the efficient retrieval and management of documents within the NCMS.

Responsibility for Compliance

The responsibility for complying with the electronic submission requirements rests squarely on counsel where a party is represented, and on the party where they are unrepresented.8 While making the submission, counsel or unrepresented parties are mandated to make a solemn declaration on oath confirming that the documents to be uploaded are complete and authentic.9

Timelines for Uploading Documents and the Consequences of Non-Compliance

The Practice Directions have stipulated thirty (30) days before hearing of pending matters to file electronic copies of documents, while the hard copies of the electronically submitted documents should be submitted to the registry within seven (7) days or forty-eight (48) hours before hearing.10 Consequently, lawyers must now begin preparing records much earlier to be able to meet up with these timelines.

Failure to upload the required electronic documents within the prescribed timeline will result in the appeal not being scheduled for Hearing.11

This is arguably one of the most significant innovations introduced by the Practice Directions, as it is expected to reduce unnecessary adjournments and procedural delays by ensuring that parties file the necessary documents before the Hearing date. The success of the Practice Directions, however, will depend on consistent implementation by the Court and compliance by Legal Practitioners.

Direct Transmission of the Records of Appeal

One of the notable innovations introduced by the Practice Directions is the option afforded to appellants in specified categories of appeals12 to compile and transmit the Records of Appeal directly to the Supreme Court, upon giving written notice to the Registrar of the court below.13 This departs from the traditional practice, under which the Registrar of the court below is primarily responsible for compiling and transmitting the compiled Records within the prescribed time.

The innovation is designed to reduce delays associated with the transmission of records by court registries, which have historically contributed to prolonged appellate proceedings. By permitting appellants to assume responsibility for compiling and transmitting the Records of Appeal, the Practice Directions provide a practical mechanism for expediting the commencement and progression of appeals before the Supreme Court. If consistently implemented, this innovation could substantially reduce delays associated with the transmission of records.

Filing Fees and Security for Costs

The Practice Directions introduce additional financial requirements in relation to the transmission of the Records of Appeal. Upon the transmission and uploading of the Records of Appeal, an appellant is required to pay a filing fee of ₦500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only), in addition to any fees assessed by the Registrar of the court below for the compilation and transmission of the record.

A filing fee of ₦250,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only) is also payable where a party requests the transmission and uploading of additional copies of the Records of Appeal. These prescribed filing fees are subject to review by the Chief Justice of Nigeria from time to time.14

The Practice Directions further provide guidance on the assessment of security for costs and the due prosecution of appeals. In determining the amount of security to be furnished, the Registrar may take into account factors such as the complexity of the appeal and whether the appellant has any outstanding costs awarded against them by the lower courts.15 This introduces greater flexibility by allowing the assessment of security to reflect the circumstances of each case, rather than applying a uniform approach.

Notably, the Practice Directions preserve access to justice by exempting parties who have been granted leave to proceed as indigent persons under the Supreme Court Rules from both the prescribed transmission fees and the requirement to provide security for costs.16 This ensures that litigants with limited financial means are not prevented from pursuing appeals before the Supreme Court. This reinforces the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that access to justice is not determined by financial means.

Revised Default Filing Fees

The Practice Directions amend the Schedule of Fees applicable to civil appeals by introducing an additional default fee for the late filing of processes.17 Under the Second Schedule, a party who fails to file any process within the prescribed period is liable to pay a default fee of ₦10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira only) for each day of default. This fee applies in addition to the filing fees prescribed under the Second Schedule to the Supreme Court Rules 2024.

This represents a significant departure from the previous regime, under which the daily default fee of ₦5,000.00 (Five Thousand Naira Only) applied only to the late filing of briefs.18 The new provision expands the scope of the sanction to encompass any process filed out of time and doubles the daily default fee to ₦10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira only).

CONCLUSION

This amendment underscores the Supreme Court’s commitment to promoting procedural discipline and ensuring the timely prosecution of appeals. By increasing the financial consequences of non-compliance with prescribed timelines, the Practice Directions are likely to encourage greater adherence to filing deadlines, reduce avoidable delays, and enhance the overall efficiency of appellate proceedings.

The Practice Directions demonstrates the Supreme Court’s continued commitment to the digitalisation of justice administration. The mandatory upload of electronic records is expected to improve efficiency and reduce delays associated with handling voluminous paper records. Also, allowing appellants to compile and transmit records directly may significantly shorten the time lag before appeals are ripe for Hearing, provided the new procedure is effectively implemented.

In conclusion, the 2026 Practice Directions represent an important milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing judicial digitalisation efforts and the electronic management of court processes and administration. Legal Practitioners are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the new requirements and review their internal processes to ensure compliance, for ignorance of the law is no excuse (ignorantia juris non excusat).

Footnotes

1 Supreme Court of Nigeria, “Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Record of Appeal, and Other Matters Practice Directions 2026” available at (https://supremecourt.gov.ng/practice-directions) accessed on 1 July 2026.

2 Cap. C25 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

3 See, paragraph 4 of the Practice Directions.

4 See, paragraph 3 of the Practice Directions.

5 See, paragraph 8 of the Practice Directions.

6 See, paragraph 6 of the Practice Directions.

7 See, paragraph 7 of the Practice Directions.

8 See, paragraph 5 of the Practice Directions.

9See, paragraph 9 of the Practice Directions.

10 See, paragraph 10 of the Practice Directions.

11 See, paragraph 11 of the Practice Directions.

12 The innovation applies to appeals under Order 6 Rule 1(1) and (2), Order 14, and Order 15 of the Supreme Court Rules 2024, including final civil and criminal appeals, specified interlocutory appeals, fast-track criminal appeals, and election matters.

13 See, paragraph 12 of the Practice Directions.

14 See, paragraph 15 of the Practice Directions.

15 See, paragraph 16 of the Practice Directions.

16 See, paragraph 17 of the Practice Directions.

17 See, second schedule to the Practice Directions.

18 See, paragraph B of the second schedule to the Supreme Court Rules 2024.

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