Debt Collection In Nigeria: The Definitive Legal And Operational Guide (2026)

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Navigating the complexities of debt recovery in Nigeria requires a sophisticated understanding of both local commercial realities and a rapidly evolving statutory landscape. Whether dealing with domestic transactions or cross-border enforcement, creditors must balance aggressive recovery strategies with strict adherence to Nigerian law.

This comprehensive guide outlines the regulatory framework, procedural pathways, costs, timelines, and the impact of insolvency on debt collection in Nigeria.

The Legal and Regulatory Framework

Debt collection in Nigeria is strictly a civil matter. Utilizing law enforcement agencies (such as the Police or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC) for ordinary debt recovery is illegal and constitutes a violation of fundamental human rights, exposing the creditor to significant liability in damages.

The legal regime is decentralized, governed by a combination of federal statutes and state-specific civil procedure rules.

Key Legislations

The Statutes of Limitation: Simple contract debts are subject to a six-year limitation period. In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, this is governed by Section 7(1)(a) of the Limitation Act, Cap. 522, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990. In Lagos State, it is governed by the Limitation Law of Lagos State, Cap. L84, Laws of Lagos State 2015. If a creditor fails to commence legal action within six years from the date the cause of action accrued, the debt becomes statute-barred and judicially unenforceable.

Simple contract debts are subject to a six-year limitation period. In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, this is governed by Section 7(1)(a) of the Limitation Act, Cap. 522, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990. In Lagos State, it is governed by the Limitation Law of Lagos State, Cap. L84, Laws of Lagos State 2015. If a creditor fails to commence legal action within six years from the date the cause of action accrued, the debt becomes statute-barred and judicially unenforceable. Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020: Governs corporate debt recovery, introducing modern insolvency, company voluntary arrangements (CVAs), and restructuring mechanisms designed to prioritize business rescue over immediate liquidation.

Governs corporate debt recovery, introducing modern insolvency, company voluntary arrangements (CVAs), and restructuring mechanisms designed to prioritize business rescue over immediate liquidation. Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 & CBN Directives: Regulate institutional and banking financial disputes. This includes the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) mandate, which empowers lending banks to automatically recover past-due obligations from a defaulting debtor’s accounts across any other commercial bank in Nigeria via a central clearing system.

Regulate institutional and banking financial disputes. This includes the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) mandate, which empowers lending banks to automatically recover past-due obligations from a defaulting debtor’s accounts across any other commercial bank in Nigeria via a central clearing system. Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, Cap. S6, LFN 2004: Provides the structural and procedural framework for executing court judgments, managing asset attachments, and conducting garnishee proceedings.

Provides the structural and procedural framework for executing court judgments, managing asset attachments, and conducting garnishee proceedings. Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023: Regulates how debt collection agencies and financial institutions process consumer data, strictly prohibiting predatory, deceptive, or harassing collection practices that breach debtor privacy.

Jurisdictional Allocation: Determining the Appropriate Court

The choice of forum for judicial debt recovery depends entirely on the quantum of the debt, the geographical location of the debtor, and the legal status of the contracting parties.

Court Type Monetary Jurisdiction / Threshold Primary Suit Characteristics Small Claims Court Up to ₦5 Million (Lagos / Abuja FCT) Fast-tracked, informal proceedings designed for quick resolution. Litigants are permitted to represent themselves. Magistrate Court Exceeds Small Claims up to State Limits Handles standard civil and liquidated monetary claims falling below High Court thresholds. State High Court Unlimited Monetary Jurisdiction The primary forum for substantial, unquantified commercial debts or complex contractual disputes within a state. Federal High Court Unlimited (Subject-Matter Specific) Exclusive jurisdiction over matters involving banking, corporate insolvency, federal government agencies, and admiralty disputes.

The Debt Recovery Process: Step-by-Step

Step 1: Amicable (Pre-Legal) Debt Recovery

Before initiating formal litigation, creditors typically deploy extrajudicial collection strategies to preserve business relationships and minimize legal spend.

The Role of Collection Agencies: Agencies serve as intermediaries, managing communication via demand letters, electronic correspondence, and structured negotiations. They operate strictly under the purview of the NDPA 2023 and are not legally empowered to forcibly seize assets or issue judicial mandates.

Agencies serve as intermediaries, managing communication via demand letters, electronic correspondence, and structured negotiations. They operate strictly under the purview of the NDPA 2023 and are not legally empowered to forcibly seize assets or issue judicial mandates. Pre-Action Protocols: Most Nigerian state judiciaries (notably Lagos and Abuja) mandate that parties provide evidence of an attempt to settle disputes amicably, such as through mediation or an formal letter of demand, before a suit can be validly filed.

Most Nigerian state judiciaries (notably Lagos and Abuja) mandate that parties provide evidence of an attempt to settle disputes amicably, such as through mediation or an formal letter of demand, before a suit can be validly filed. Transition to Litigation: If the debtor exhibits persistent evasion, explicitly refuses dialogue, or repeatedly defaults on executed settlement agreements, the creditor must transition the matter to the judicial phase.

Step 2: Judicial Debt Collection and Summary Procedures

When amicable resolution fails, the creditor’s legal counsel will initiate court proceedings. To avoid the prolonged timelines of a full trial, two primary expedited routes exist under the various High Court Civil Procedure Rules for claims where the defendant lacks a bona fide defense:

Summary Judgment Procedure

Available for general civil claims where the claimant believes the defendant has no defense. The claimant files their originating processes (Statement of Claim, witness depositions, and supporting exhibits) alongside an application for summary judgment and a supporting affidavit. If the court satisfies itself that the defense lacks merit, it enters final judgment without proceeding to a plenary trial.

The Undefended List Procedure

A narrower, highly specialized fast-track mechanism reserved exclusively for liquidated money demands (debts where the exact sum is mathematically fixed and undisputed). The court places the suit directly on the “Undefended List.” The debtor can only defend the suit if they can file an affidavit disclosing a prima facie, meritorious defense within the time prescribed by the rules. If they fail to do so, judgment is delivered summarily.

Post-Judgment Interest Note: Under provisions such as Order 39 Rule 4 of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Civil Procedure) Rules 2018, courts maintain the discretion to order post-judgment interest at a rate not less than 10% per annum, running from the date of judgment until the judgment debt is fully liquidated.

Step 3: Debt Enforcement Mechanisms

Securing a favorable court judgment is only half the battle; formal execution is frequently required to realize the funds. Execution is carried out by official court bailiffs.

Garnishee Proceedings: A highly effective tool executed under the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act. The court orders a third party (the Garnishee, typically the debtor’s commercial bank) to pay the funds held in the debtor’s account directly to the creditor (the Judgment Creditor). This process moves through two stages: a Garnishee Order Nisi (attaching the account provisionally) followed by a Garnishee Order Absolute (ordering the direct transfer of funds).

A highly effective tool executed under the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act. The court orders a third party (the Garnishee, typically the debtor’s commercial bank) to pay the funds held in the debtor’s account directly to the creditor (the Judgment Creditor). This process moves through two stages: a Garnishee Order Nisi (attaching the account provisionally) followed by a Garnishee Order Absolute (ordering the direct transfer of funds). Writ of Fieri Facias (Writ of Fifa): Authorizes court bailiffs to seize, impound, and subsequently sell the debtor’s moveable and immoveable property (e.g., vehicles, real estate) via public auction to satisfy the judgment debt. Essential personal items and tools of trade are statutorily protected from seizure.

The Impact of Corporate Insolvency and Bankruptcy

When a debtor enters systemic financial distress, individual debt collection actions are frequently superseded by collective insolvency proceedings.

Framework and Practitioners

Corporate insolvency is governed by CAMA 2020, while individual bankruptcy is regulated under the Bankruptcy Act. All insolvency practitioners operating within this matrix must be formally registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and are typically members of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN).

Restructuring vs. Liquidation

Reflecting global standards, CAMA 2020 prioritizes business rescue over immediate liquidation. Mechanisms such as Administration and Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs) impose a statutory moratorium on ongoing debt collection lawsuits, giving the corporate debtor room to restructure its obligations.

Asset Prioritization and Claims

If liquidation or a winding-up order becomes inevitable, claims are settled out of the debtor’s estate based on strict statutory priority:

Secured Creditors: Creditors holding fixed charges over specific assets maintain top priority and can appoint a Receiver/Manager to realize the security. Preferential Payments: Statutory obligations, including employee wages, salaries, and pension contributions. Unsecured Creditors: Share the remaining residual pool of assets on a pro-rata basis, often resulting in fractional recoveries if the estate is heavily depleted.

Costs and Timelines: A Practical Outlook