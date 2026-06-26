Tracing Hidden Assets In Nigeria: Legal Options For Judgment Creditors

For many litigants in Nigeria, obtaining a court judgment represents years of legal battles, yet the real challenge often begins afterward: recovering the judgment debt when debtors employ sophisticated...

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For many litigants, obtaining judgment represents the culmination of years of legal battles. Yet for successful litigants, victory in court is often only the beginning of a more challenging struggle: recovering the judgment debt and, in many cases, tracing hidden assets used to frustrate enforcement.

A judgment that cannot be enforced is little more than a symbolic declaration of rights. Consequently, the effectiveness of any judicial system is measured not merely by its ability to pronounce judgments, but by its capacity to ensure that successful litigants enjoy the fruits of those judgments. It may therefore be argued that one of the greatest weaknesses of the Nigerian civil justice system lies not in obtaining judgments but in enforcing them.

This observation is supported by both practical experience and comparative empirical indicators. According to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 indicators on enforcing contracts, the average time required to enforce a contract in Nigeria is approximately 399 days from commencement of proceedings to final payment, including adjudication and enforcement stages.¹ While this figure is based on a standardised case scenario, it nonetheless provides a useful comparative benchmark for assessing enforcement efficiency.

However, even this does not fully reflect post judgment realities. In practice, the real challenge often begins after judgment has been delivered. Judgment debtors may dissipate assets, transfer property to related parties, conceal funds through corporate structures, or move wealth beyond the reach of conventional enforcement mechanisms.

The result is a troubling paradox. A party may succeed entirely on the merits of its case yet derive little or no practical benefit from the judgment obtained. In such circumstances, the effectiveness of the judicial process itself is called into question, as a judgment without enforcement risks becoming a mere declaration of rights without a corresponding remedy.

This challenge has become increasingly pronounced in Nigeria, where debtors employ sophisticated methods of shielding assets from execution. While traditional enforcement mechanisms remain important, including garnishee proceedings, writs of fieri facias, bankruptcy proceedings, and winding up actions, these remedies are often ineffective where the judgment creditor lacks prior information about the debtor’s assets.

This article examines the legal and practical options available to judgment creditors seeking to trace hidden assets in Nigeria. It argues that the future of judgment enforcement lies not merely in execution law, but increasingly in information access, disclosure mechanisms, and asset intelligence.

The Fundamental Challenge: Information Asymmetry

The greatest obstacle facing judgment creditors is information asymmetry. A judgment creditor may possess a valid judgment but have little or no information regarding the debtor’s:

Bank accounts

Real property holdings

Shareholdings in companies

Beneficial interests in trusts

Receivables and contractual rights

Offshore assets

Assets held through nominees, proxies, or related entities

Digital assets, including cryptocurrency holdings, digital wallets, fintech accounts, online investment platforms, and tokenised assets

By contrast, the judgment debtor retains full knowledge of their asset structure.

This imbalance is further compounded by technological developments that enable wealth to be stored, transferred, and concealed through digital systems that often leave limited traceability within conventional enforcement frameworks. As a result, enforcement has increasingly become an exercise in investigation rather than mere execution.

The Legal Basis for Enforcement

Under Nigerian law, a judgment creditor may enforce a judgment through several mechanisms, including:

Writ of fieri facias

Garnishee proceedings

Charging orders

Appointment of receivers

Judgment summons proceedings

Bankruptcy proceedings

Winding up proceedings against corporate debtors

However, each of these mechanisms presupposes the existence of identifiable assets. Accordingly, the critical preliminary issue is asset tracing.

Asset Tracing Through Garnishee Proceedings

One of the most frequently utilised post judgment enforcement mechanisms in Nigeria is garnishee proceedings. Pursuant to Sections 83 to 92 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, a judgment creditor may attach debts owed to the judgment debtor by a third party.²

The Supreme Court inCitizens International Bank Ltd v SCOA (Nig) Ltd held that funds in a bank account constitute a debt owed by the bank to the customer and are therefore attachable through garnishee proceedings.³

However, modern judgment debtors often maintain multiple accounts across commercial banks, merchant banks, digital banks, and microfinance institutions. This reality makes identification of the relevant financial institution difficult.

Historically, practitioners attempted a “net catching approach” by joining multiple banks as garnishees. However, this approach has been curtailed by the Supreme Court in Central Bank of Nigeria v Ochife and others.⁴ The Court held that garnishee proceedings must be supported by credible facts demonstrating a reasonable basis for believing that a garnishee holds funds belonging to the judgment debtor. Mere speculation is insufficient.

This raises a fundamental enforcement dilemma. Where banking secrecy and data protection laws restrict disclosure, how is a judgment creditor expected to identify the relevant financial institution in advance?

Strategic Gateways to Asset Intelligence

Financial Intelligence from Litigation

Documents disclosed during trial often provide critical enforcement leads, including account details, counterparties, transaction histories, and income sources. Effective enforcement strategy therefore begins during litigation, not after judgment.

Corporate Registry Searches

Searches at the Corporate Affairs Commission may reveal directorships, shareholdings, registered addresses, and related entities.

Although Nigerian law recognises separate corporate personality as established in Salomon v Salomon and Company Limited, courts may lift the corporate veil where the structure is used to perpetrate fraud or improper conduct.⁵ This principle was affirmed in Marina Nominees Ltd v Federal Board of Inland Revenue.⁶

Land Registry Investigations

Real estate remains a significant asset class in Nigeria. Searches at State Land Registries may reveal Certificates of Occupancy, deeds of assignment, mortgages, and other registrable interests. Despite fragmentation across states, land registry searches remain an important enforcement tool.

Post Judgment Examination of Debtors

Post judgment examination remains underdeveloped in Nigerian practice. However, courts may rely on discovery procedures, interrogatories, and inherent jurisdiction to compel disclosure in aid of enforcement.

A more robust judicial approach to disclosure is necessary to ensure that judgments are not rendered ineffective due to lack of transparency.

Asset Preservation and Fraudulent Transfers

Mareva Injunctions

The Mareva injunction prevents the dissipation of assets pending enforcement. In Kotoye v Central Bank of Nigeria, the Supreme Court recognised the availability of freezing orders in appropriate circumstances.⁷ Its purpose is preservation rather than security.

Fraudulent Transfers

Transfers of assets to related parties after commencement of litigation may be set aside where intended to defeat creditors. Courts rely on factors such as timing, undervaluation, and relationship between parties as indicators of fraudulent intent.

Modern and Cross Border Frontiers

Cross Border Asset Tracing

Debtors increasingly hold assets in jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, United States, Dubai, Mauritius, the British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. Effective enforcement therefore requires:

Recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments

Mutual legal assistance frameworks

Cross border insolvency mechanisms

Cooperation with foreign counsel and investigators

Digital Assets

Cryptocurrency, fintech platforms, and digital wallets present emerging enforcement challenges. Issues such as blockchain tracing, private key control, and jurisdictional limitations are rapidly evolving areas of Nigerian law that will increasingly require judicial attention.

Conclusion

The true value of a judgment lies not in its pronouncement but in its enforcement.

As debtors adopt increasingly sophisticated methods of concealing wealth, judgment creditors must respond with equally sophisticated asset tracing strategies. Modern enforcement requires a combination of legal tools, investigative techniques, and strategic foresight.

Ultimately, the future of judgment enforcement in Nigeria will belong to those who understand not only the law of execution but also the architecture of asset concealment.

In this evolving landscape, asset tracing is no longer merely procedural. It is the bridge between judgment and justice.

Kotoye v Central Bank of Nigeria (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 98) 419.

World Bank, Doing Business 2020: Enforcing Contracts (World Bank Group 2020).

Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, Cap S6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, ss 83 to 92.

Citizens International Bank Ltd v SCOA (Nig) Ltd (2006) 18 NWLR (Pt 1011) 332.

Central Bank of Nigeria v Ochife and others (2025) 12 NWLR (Pt 2000) 1.

Salomon v Salomon and Company Limited [1897] AC 22.

Marina Nominees Ltd v Federal Board of Inland Revenue (1986) 2 NWLR (Pt 20) 48.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.