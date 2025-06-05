Members' Spotlight: Smart Technologies - Tech Savvy

CEO Joe Aquilina co-founded Smart Technologies with a clear mission: to make technology accessible, secure and strategic for businesses in Malta.

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

Smart Technologies has been around since 2008, supporting organisations across Malta with IT solutions. From cloud and cybersecurity to ERP systems like NetSuite and managed services, we work with companies of all sizes to help them run more efficiently and securely. We partner with global leaders like Microsoft, HPE, Oracle, Fortinet, Ruckus and more, while our clients span sectors including finance, hospitality and retail.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

People often see us as "the IT guys", but in many cases we are much more than that. For several of our clients, we act as a strategic partner, sometimes even as their virtual CIO helping them make sense of technology in a way that supports growth, compliance and resilience.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and priorities for the coming years?

Right now, we are focused on strengthening our cybersecurity and cloud services, with a particular eye on the financial services space. With regulations tightening and digital threats evolving, our aim is to offer solutions that are secure by design and easy to scale. We are also growing our NetSuite ERP practice to support companies looking for smarter ways to manage operations and finance.

Are there any projects or achievements you're especially proud of?

There are a few, but most recently we have helped some key players in finance modernise their systems and improve their security. We have also achieved ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification, which reflects the standards we hold ourselves to and the trust our clients place in us.

What in your opinion makes Malta a great place to set up a business?

Malta has the right mix of agility, talent and a strong regulatory framework. It's easy to build close working relationships, and there's a real sense of community across industries. For financial services especially, it's a place where you can move fast but still operate with confidence.

What kind of people or companies would you like to connect with?

We are keen to speak with leaders in finance, CFOs, COOs, CIOs and CTOs, who are looking to rethink how they use technology to drive results. Whether it's infrastructure, compliance, or digital transformation, we're always happy to chat and explore how we can help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.