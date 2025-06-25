Client Update: May 2025 - Artificial Intelligence

European Data Union Strategy

DATE OF UPDATE:

23 May 2025

APPLICABLE DATES:

The deadline for feedback to the consultation is 18 July.

LINKS

Commission seeks views on the use of data to develop Artificial Intelligence | Shaping Europe's digital future

CURRENT STATUS

The European Commission ("Commission") is seeking views on the use of data in Artificial Intelligence, on simplifying the rules that apply to data and on international data flows to inform the forthcoming Data Union Strategy.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Data Union Strategy will help the EU build high-quality, interoperable, and diverse datasets that are necessary for AI developers.

AI - Government Strategy

DATE OF UPDATE:

29 May 2025

APPLICABLE DATES:

2025

LINKS

Updated National Digital Strategy 2025

The EU-AI Act Arthur Cox LLP

AI Literacy - From Legal Obligation to Strategic Opportunity - Arthur Cox LLP

CURRENT STATUS

The Government plans to update its National Digital and AI Strategy during 2025, informed by consultation and engagement with key stakeholders.

The updated cross-government Strategy will continue to align with the EU's Digital Decade and Digital Compass covering Infrastructure, Enterprise, Skills, and Public Services, with more ambitious national targets in key areas, along with a number of priority deliverables.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Strategy will outline plans to develop domestic AI capabilities, including accelerating the adoption of AI to drive public service delivery and reform.

