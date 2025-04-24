Navigating The AI Boom: Why Every Business Needs A Smart AI Usage Policy (Video)

self

How can your business harness the power of generative AI while mitigating its growing risks?

In this latest video episode of the PrivacyRules, PrivacyEspresso series, Endre Várady, Partner at VJT&Partners in Hungary unpacks a crucial topic: why every organization needs an AI usage policy, now more than ever.

With the rapid rise of tools like ChatGPT, businesses across all sectors are integrating AI into their operations, often without fully assessing the risks. Endre walks us through: The real-world dangers of generative AI, from data leaks and hallucinations to bias and cyber threats

Key takeaways :

What a responsible AI policy should include

The essential link between AI governance, policy, and employee training

Why policies aren't just about compliance, they're a strategic necessity

As Endre aptly puts it, an AI policy without governance is like a car without a steering wheel.

Tune in to learn how to make AI work for your business, safely and effectively.

Catch the full episode and hear practical insights to help your company balance innovation and compliance in the era of AI.

