Italian Citizenship By Descent Jure Sanguinis – Fees For 2025

On December 28, 2024, the bill titled "State Budget for the Financial Year 2025 and Multi-Year Budget for 2025-2027," commonly referred to as the 2025 Budget Law, was approved and went into effect on January 1, 2025.

Subsections 636-641 of Article 1 of the law redefine the fees for applications for Italian citizenship by descent Jure sanguinis, introducing additional fees and updating the provisions for the collection of charges related to civil status certificates and extracts.

These changes lead to significant increases in costs and introduce new fees even in cases that were previously exempt. In addition, Italian municipalities will now have the authority to establish their own local fees and taxes for issuing certificates.

Higher Fees for Citizenship Recognition

The new legislation aims to regulate the growing number of applications for citizenship by descent iure sanguinis by introducing a financial contribution requirement for applicants.

These new fees impact multiple aspects of both the administrative and judicial procedures.

What Are the Changes for Citizenship by Descent Jure Sanguinis?

A detailed analysis of the changes introduced by the 2025 Budget Law reveals not only an increase in pre-existing costs but also the introduction of new fees that were previously not required, except in rare cases.

1) New Fees Imposed by Municipalities

Italian municipalities now have the authority to impose additional fees for processing citizenship applications.

Specifically:

€600 for the recognition of Citizenship by descent jure sanguinis (for each applicant over 18).

€300 for the issuance of civil status certificates or extracts more than 100 years old.

Municipalities will have the discretion to set the exact amounts within these limits. Applications will not be processed unless the required payment is made correctly and within the specified timeframe.

2) Increase in Consular Fees

For applicants seeking Italian citizenship by descent jure sanguinis through Italian Consulates abroad:

The application fee increases from €300 to €600 for each applicant over 18.

The increased fee also applies to applications scheduled before 2025.

3) Increased Costs for Judicial Applications

For judicial proceedings, a standardized application fee of €600 is now required for each applicant over 18.

Prior to the reform, the fee was €545 per family unit, regardless of the number of applicants.

This fee is in addition to the €250 administrative fee and the mandatory €16 revenue stamp required to submit the application.

Unchanged Aspects

Despite the increased costs, the requirements for obtaining citizenship by descent jure sanguinis remain unchanged:

There are no generational limits for citizenship recognition.

Knowledge of the Italian language is not a requirement.

The transcription of documents and registration with AIRE remain free of charge.

The fee for passport issuance remains unchanged.

Who Is Required to Pay the New Fees?

The new fees apply to:

Residents of Italy applying for citizenship by descent jure sanguinis through Italian municipalities.

Residents abroad submitting their applications through Italian Consulates.

Exemptions Apply to:

The following categories are exempt from the new fees:

Minors.

Applicants seeking citizenship through marriage or adoption.

Refugees and individuals granted humanitarian protection, in compliance with international regulations.

Summary of Legislative Amendments (Sections 636-641)

Subsection 636:

Municipalities are granted the authority to impose an administrative fee of up to €600 for the recognition of Italian citizenship by descent jure sanguinis.

Subsection 637:

Municipalities may charge a fee of up to €300 for the issuance of civil status certificates that are more than 100 years old.

For requests that include the exact year of issuance and the name of the individual to whom the document refers, the fee may be reduced.

Requests submitted by public authorities are exempt from this fee

Subsection 638:

Applications will be considered inadmissible if the required fee is not paid correctly and within the prescribed deadline.

Subsection 639:

The consular fee is increased for citizenship applications from €300 to €600 for applicants aged 18 and over.

Subsections 640-641:

The revenue allocation is redefined from the new fees, directing funds toward strengthening consular services and reducing processing times for citizenship recognition.

FAQ

When will the new fees take effect?

The new fees will take effect on January 1, 2025.

If I have already scheduled an appointment for 2025, will I need to pay the new fee?

Yes, appointments scheduled before 2025 will also be subject to the fee increase.

Can municipalities set different fees?

Yes, each municipality has the autonomy to determine fees within the limits established by law.

Do the new fees only apply to jure sanguinis applications?

Yes, these changes apply exclusively to jure sanguinis citizenship by descent applications.

