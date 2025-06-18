Italian Citizenship By Descent: What Changes In 2025

Italian Citizenship 2025: what changes under Law 74/2025

Discover the key updates introduced by Law 74/2025 regarding Italian citizenship: eligibility, restrictions on iure sanguinis, requirements for minors, and reacquisition procedures.

The granting of Italian citizenship undergoes a significant tightening with the enactment of Law 74/2025, which amends the so-called "Citizenship Decree" and introduces substantial changes to access via descent (iure sanguinis), especially for those born abroad.

The legislator's goal is to strengthen the genuine bond with Italy by imposing new and stricter requirements.

Below, we provide a clear and accessible overview of the main changes and what prospective Italian citizens need to know.

The foundational law on citizenship remains Law no. 91/1992, but it now includes substantial amendments.

While the principle of iure sanguinis remains, applicants must now prove a direct and recent connection to Italy.

One of the key changes confirms the generational limit, first introduced by Decree 36, on the transmission of Italian citizenship by descent.

Automatic recognition is now denied for individuals born abroad who hold another citizenship.

Legal framework and new criteria

While Law No. 91/1992 remains the main legal framework, it has been amended to preserve the principle of iure sanguinis while imposing conditions that prove a tangible and timely link to Italy.

A key change concerns the confirmation of generational limits introduced by Decree No. 36. Citizenship is no longer automatically transmitted to descendants born abroad who also hold another nationality.

Key changes introduced by Law 74 on Citizenship by descent

These measures, initially enacted through the Citizenship Decree effective from 28 March 2025, were slightly amended during parliamentary review and subsequently adopted into Law 74/2025:

Citizenship for those born abroad: automatic acquisition only in limited cases

Acquisition by law for stateless or foreign minors

Rules on disputes concerning statelessness and citizenship recognition

Measures to help descendants of Italians reconnect with their heritage and acquire citizenship Entry for employment in Italy Facilitated citizenship for descendants of Italian nationals

Reacquisition of citizenship by former citizens

Citizenship for foreign-born individuals: limited automatic rights

The new regulations exclude the automatic recognition of Italian citizenship for those born abroad holding another nationality.

The law also applies to individuals born prior to its enactment.

Anyone born abroad and holding another citizenship is considered as never having acquired Italian citizenship, unless one of the following conditions applies:

Their application for recognition was already processed or a formal appointment with the competent authority (municipality or consulate) was scheduled before 27 March 2025 ;

; A court ruling recognized their status following a petition filed before 27 March 2025;

One parent or grandparent held sole Italian citizenship (dual nationality is not accepted), even posthumously;

One biological or adoptive parent legally resided in Italy for at least two consecutive years after acquiring citizenship and before the birth or adoption of the child.

Citizenship by Law for Foreign or Stateless Minors

A new legal provision allows citizenship to be granted to stateless or foreign minors who descend from Italian citizens by birth, provided that:

Parents or guardians file a declaration of intent ;

; The minor legally resides in Italy for at least two years following the declaration;

or:

The declaration is submitted within one year of birth or recognition/adoption by an Italian citizen.

Previously, under Article 14(1) of Law 91/1992, minor children of those who acquired or reacquired Italian citizenship would automatically gain citizenship if living together with the parent, with the option to renounce it upon reaching adulthood and acquiring another citizenship.

Now, this right exists only if, at the time the parent gains citizenship, the minor has been legally residing in Italy for at least two years, or since birth for those under two.

Minor children of foreigners recognized as italian citizens by descent

Important: Minor children of foreigners recognized as Italian citizens by descent (iure sanguinis) may also be granted Italian citizenship, even if older than one year—provided they are registered by their parents by 11:59 PM (Rome time) on 31 May 2026.

This is defined as "citizenship by acquisition".

Disputes concerning statelessness and Citizenship

In legal proceedings concerning citizenship status:

Oaths and witness testimony are no longer admissible;

The burden of proof lies with the applicant.

Measures to reconnect italian descendants with their heritage

The legislation offers alternatives to iure sanguinis for those seeking to reconnect with their Italian roots, specifically for individuals who:

Work in Italy —> Entry for descendants of Italians seeking employment;

—> Entry for descendants of Italians seeking employment; Live in Italy —> Facilitated citizenship for descendants of Italian nationals.

Employment entry for italian descendants

A facilitated pathway is provided for foreign nationals living abroad who:

Are direct descendants of Italian citizens;

of Italian citizens; Hold citizenship from countries with significant Italian emigration history.

These individuals may enter and stay in Italy for employment even outside the annual immigration quotas established by the "flow decree."

A decree will specify eligible countries.

Facilitated Citizenship for descendants of italian nationals

Applicants whose parent or grandparent is, or was, an Italian citizen by birth may benefit from reduced residency requirements—from three to two years of legal continuous residence.

This also applies to foreign nationals (adults) born in Italy and residing legally for at least three years.

Revised Article 9(1) of Law 91/1992 now states:

"Italian citizenship may be granted by presidential decree, with the advice of the Council of State and upon the proposal of the Minister of the Interior:

a) to a foreigner whose father, mother, or direct second-degree ancestor is or was an Italian citizen by birth, and who has resided legally in Italy for at least two years;

a-bis) to a foreigner born in Italy who has resided legally in the country for at least three years."

Applicants must also meet additional eligibility criteria related to residency or naturalization.

Reacquisition of Citizenship by former citizens

Law 74 of 23 May 2025 introduces a temporary window for individuals who lost Italian citizenship under Law no. 555 of 1912 (due to acquiring another citizenship).

Eligible individuals include:

Those born in Italy;

Those who resided in Italy for at least two consecutive years.

They may reacquire citizenship by filing a formal declaration between 1 July 2025 and 31 December 2027.

This measure seeks to correct past cases of automatic loss of citizenship under outdated laws.

Reacquisition is strictly voluntary.

Who is not affected by Law 74/2025

The new law does not apply to:

Individuals already recognized as Italian citizens by descent , either administratively or judicially;

, either administratively or judicially; Applicants who submitted their case, scheduled an appointment, or filed a lawsuit under the old law before 11:59 PM (Rome time) on 27 March 2025.

Such cases will be evaluated under the previous regulations (see "How to Apply for Italian Citizenship by Descent").

The reform of Italian citizenship introduced by Law 74/2025 marks a watershed moment, especially for descendants of Italians born abroad.

Citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis) is no longer automatic and now requires strict conditions that demonstrate a genuine connection to Italy.

It is crucial to act promptly, gather the necessary documentation, and consult a law firm specialising in Italian citizenship in case of any uncertainty.

Our Immigration Department lawyers provide support to anyone in need of clarification or guidance, while awaiting further instructions and administrative implementation guidelines from the Italian Ministry of Justice.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions About Italian Citizenship 2025

What does Law 74/2025 establish regarding Italian citizenship?

Law 74/2025 significantly revises access to Italian citizenship, especially for foreign-born descendants of Italians. Key changes include:

Ending the automatic right to citizenship by descent for those born abroad and holding another nationality;

New residency requirements for acquiring or reacquiring citizenship;

Tighter evidentiary standards in legal disputes;

Employment-based benefits for Italian descendants;

A reacquisition path for those who lost citizenship under historical laws.

The reform's goal is to prove a genuine connection to Italy—not just genealogical, but personal and territorial.

Can I still acquire citizenship by descent in 2025?

Yes, but not automatically for all foreign-born individuals. You must meet at least one of the following:

Your parent or grandparent held sole Italian citizenship at your birth or at their time of death;

One parent resided legally in Italy for at least two years before your birth or adoption;

You initiated a citizenship case (administrative or judicial) before 27 March 2025.

Otherwise, you must demonstrate an active connection to Italy or explore alternative pathways to citizenship.

Do children born abroad to Italians still have citizenship rights?

Only if they meet specific conditions, such as having an Italian ancestor with sole citizenship or a parent who lived in Italy for two years before their birth.

Can foreign minors become Italian citizens?

Yes, if they are the children of Italian citizens by birth. A formal declaration and legal residence in Italy for two years—or a declaration within one year of birth—are required.

Can minor children of foreigners recognized as Italian citizens get citizenship?

Yes. They can acquire citizenship—even if over one year old—if registered by their parents by 11:59 PM (Rome time) on 31 May 2026.

What if I have dual citizenship and was born abroad?

You are no longer automatically eligible for citizenship by descent unless you meet certain exceptions. Otherwise, you'll need to start a new application process and prove a substantial personal connection to Italy.

Who is exempt from the new restrictions?

The new rules do not apply retroactively. Exempt individuals include:

Those already recognized as Italian citizens;

Those who filed, scheduled, or initiated legal proceedings before 27 March 2025 (11:59 PM, Rome time).

Do I need to meet income requirements for citizenship?

Yes. Applicants, especially those seeking citizenship through residency, must demonstrate adequate income.

How can I work legally in Italy as a descendant of Italians?

If you are a descendant of Italian citizens and a national of a country with historical Italian emigration, you may enter and work in Italy outside the standard immigration quotas. You must:

Be a direct descendant (e.g., child or grandchild) of an Italian citizen;

Hold citizenship from a country included in an interministerial decree.

This benefit encourages reintegration of Italian descendants into the country's economy and society.

Can I reacquire italian citizenship?

Yes. Those who lost citizenship under the 1912 law may reacquire it between 1 July 2025 and 31 December 2027 by making a formal declaration—provided they were born in Italy or have lived there for two years.

