How To Apply For Italian Citizenship For Minor Children Born Abroad

Deadline: 31 May 2026 for Minors to Obtain Citizenship Under Transitional Provisions of Law No. 74/2025.

With the entry into force of Law No. 74/2025 on Italian Citizenship (Official Gazette No. 118, 22 May 2025), the Italian legislature converted Decree Law No. 36/2025 into law and introduced significant changes.

It also clarified the status of minor children of Italian citizens by birth.

A transitional provision allows minor children of Italian citizens by birth to obtain Italian citizenship under the previous legal framework, provided the declaration is submitted by 31 May 2026.

Let's explore what this entails, who may benefit, and why timely action is essential.

Law No. 74/2025: what changes for Citizenship by descent

Effective from 24 May 2025, Law No. 74/2025 significantly amended the process for obtaining Italian citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis), introducing stricter criteria and new documentation and procedural requirements.

For many Italian descendants, especially those residing abroad, additional conditions now apply in order to be recognised as Italian citizens.

In summary, citizenship may be recognised only if one of the following conditions is met:

One parent or grandparent held exclusively Italian citizenship or was an Italian citizen (exclusively) at the time of death.

or held or was an Italian citizen (exclusively) at the time of death. One biological or adoptive parent resided in Italy for at least two consecutive years as an Italian citizen before the applicant's birth or adoption.

However, a crucial exception exists for those who were minors on the date the law came into force.

Foreign or stateless minors

Children born abroad are considered Italian citizens by birth only if:

A parent or grandparent was an Italian citizen (and held no other citizenship) or held exclusively Italian citizenship at the time of death.

or was an (and held no other citizenship) or held exclusively Italian citizenship at the time of death. A biological or adoptive parent resided in Italy for two consecutive years as an Italian citizen before the child's birth or adoption.

Children born abroad who are not Italian citizens by birth may still acquire citizenship if their parent is an Italian citizen by birth and one of the following conditions is met:

The parent registers the child's birth as an Italian citizen within one year.

The adoptive parent, who is an Italian citizen, registers the child as an Italian citizen within one year of the legal recognition of the adoption.

The minor has continuously resided in Italy for at least two years before turning 18.

According to the new law, foreign or stateless minors descended from Italian citizens by birth may acquire citizenship if their parents, acting as legal guardians, request it on their behalf.

A foreign minor who acquires Italian citizenship may renounce it upon reaching adulthood, provided they also hold citizenship of another state.

Transitional provisions for minors: what the Law says

Those who have obtained recognition of Italian Citizenship iure sanguinis and have minor children not yet recognised as Italian citizens may be exempt from the one-year registration limit, provided the registration occurs before 11:59 PM (Rome time) on 31 May 2026.

This window is confirmed by Circular No. 2618 dated 28 May 2025, which includes initial operational guidelines on implementing Law No. 74/2025.

Minor children of any age can therefore acquire citizenship "by acquisition" if registered before this deadline.

"In such cases, the minor will acquire citizenship not by birth or iure sanguinis, but from the day following the fulfilment of the conditions established by law."

Who Is eligible for the transitional provision?

According to the transitional provisions of Law No. 74/2025, the following are eligible under the former rules:

Minor children (under 18 years of age as of 24 May 2025) descended from an Italian citizen by birth (i.e., a parent who is Italian from birth, without foreign naturalisation prior to the child's birth).

Important deadline: The citizenship recognition declaration must be submitted no later than 11:59 PM on 31 May 2026.

"If a minor turns 18 between the entry into force of the law and 31 May 2026, they must submit the declaration themselves within the same deadline."

Why immediate action is crucial

Eligible individuals have just over a year to seize this opportunity.

After 31 May 2026, even minors will be subject to the new, stricter rules introduced by Law No. 74/2025.

Acting now means:

Avoiding future complications , such as compliance with more restrictive procedures;

, such as compliance with more restrictive procedures; Taking advantage of a simpler , more direct path to citizenship;

, more direct path to citizenship; Planning ahead for travel or document translation/legalisation.

What parents and italian descendants need to do

To register a minor child as an Italian citizen, the following steps are required:

1. Verify Eligibility

The parent must be an Italian citizen by birth (born to Italian parents).

(born to Italian parents). The child must have been a minor on 24 May 2025.

2. Collect Required Documents

The child's birth certificate,

The parent's certificate of Italian citizenship,

Documents proving the citizenship lineage (civil status records, birth and marriage certificates, etc.),

Any necessary sworn translations and legalisations.

3. Submit the Declaration

To the relevant Italian municipality if residing in Italy;

if residing in Italy; To the appropriate Italian consulate if residing abroad.

Note: Consular appointment waiting times may be long; it is highly advisable to begin the process as soon as possible.

Declaration costs

Under Article 4, citizenship by acquisition requires a formal "declaration" and payment of a €250 fee to the Ministry of the Interior.

The fee applies per minor.

The transitional provision under Law No. 74/2025 is a unique opportunity to secure Italian citizenship for minor children through a more straightforward, rapid, and reliable process.

If you require legal assistance in preparing and submitting your child's citizenship application, contact Boccadutri Law Firm.

We operate internationally and can guide you through every step, wherever you are in the world.

FAQ – Italian Citizenship for Minors by 31 May 2026

Who can apply under the transitional provision?

Minor children of Italian citizens by birth, who were under 18 on 24 May 2025.

What is the deadline for submission?

Until 11:59 PM on 31 May 2026.

Is residence in Italy required to apply?

No. The declaration can also be submitted through the appropriate Italian consulate.

What happens if the declaration is not submitted by the deadline?

Applicants must comply with the new, potentially more restrictive rules introduced by Law No. 74/2025.

Can I start the process if some documents are still missing?

Yes, but it is advisable to start the request and complete the documentation as soon as possible to avoid missing the deadline.

What is the cost of the declaration?

The fee is €250 per minor, payable to the Ministry of the Interior.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.