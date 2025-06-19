ARTICLE
19 June 2025

Is The World Adapting To The Digital Nomad? Part 1 (Video)

More and more people want to work from anywhere, but this is a challenge for employers, given the complex immigration rules that exist in different countries.
Valeria Morosini (Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo) and Milena Jakšic Papac (Karanovic & Partners)

More and more people want to work from anywhere, but this is a challenge for employers, given the complex immigration rules that exist in different countries. We take a look at how this issue plays out in Italy and Serbia, with a chat between Valeria Morosini and Milena Jakaic Papac.

