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21 May 2026

Read More About This EU Inc Could Reshape Ireland’s Startup Edge

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The European Commission's EU Inc proposal promises to revolutionize startup formation with 48-hour digital company registration across Europe. But could this streamlined framework inadvertently erode Ireland's competitive advantage in attracting founders, and what role will Ireland's 2026 EU Council Presidency play in shaping the final outcome?
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
Marie Gavin
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The European Commission's proposal for EU Inc, a digital-first framework allowing founders to register a company fully online within 48 hours, has been positioned as a startup-friendly simplification measure.

In this Business Post article, RDJ Partner Marie Gavin takes a cautionary look at the EU Commission’s proposed “EU Inc” framework, exploring how a move designed to simplify startup formation across Europe could, in practice, reshape Ireland’s startup edge — and why Ireland’s EU Council Presidency in 2026 will be critical in influencing how that balance is struck.

Read the full Business Post article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Marie Gavin
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