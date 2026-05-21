Read More About This EU Inc Could Reshape Ireland’s Startup Edge

The European Commission's proposal for EU Inc, a digital-first framework allowing founders to register a company fully online within 48 hours, has been positioned as a startup-friendly simplification measure.

In this Business Post article, RDJ Partner Marie Gavin takes a cautionary look at the EU Commission’s proposed “EU Inc” framework, exploring how a move designed to simplify startup formation across Europe could, in practice, reshape Ireland’s startup edge — and why Ireland’s EU Council Presidency in 2026 will be critical in influencing how that balance is struck.

Read the full Business Post article here.