GRATA International presents a comparative overview of land rights for foreign investors in Belarus, Mongolia, Russia, Serbia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

The publication explores the legal frameworks regulating the acquisition, lease, and use of land by foreign entities across these jurisdictions. It outlines the key restrictions applicable to agricultural and border areas, procedural aspects of land allocation, and the most common structures used for transactions — from direct acquisitions to PPPs and concessions.

The report also provides insights into due diligence requirements, approval and registration procedures, land tax and payment regimes, and mechanisms for protecting investors' rights, including investment agreements and international arbitration options.

Read the full material:

You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Belarus - Maxim Lashkevich, Polina Sachava, Taisiya Pakhomskaya

Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Khulan Ganbold

Russia - Pavel Balyuk, Elena Sayapina, Oksana Afanasyeva, Juliya Zhadan, Artem Kritsky, Vyacheslav Khorovskiy, Aleksandra Levenkova

Serbia - Medo Zornić

Türkiye - Aigerim Sabit Bikmaz, Esra Dicle Ulusoy, Adil Ali Ceylan, Gülendam Tüylüoğlu

Turkmenistan - Lachin Amandurdiyeva, Annamenli Rozymyradova, Gulenar Akmyradova

Ukraine - Mykola Aleksiuk

Uzbekistan - Bakhodir Karimov, Sitora Kozimjanova

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.