AMLA: The New EU Authority For Anti-Money Laundering And Countering The Financing Of Terrorism

In 2021, the European Commission proposed the creation of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) as part of its new AML Package. Following legislative approval in 2024, AMLA is set to begin operations in Frankfurt by mid-2025 and to assume full supervisory powers over high-risk firms across the EU by 2028.

The establishment of AMLA is part of the EU's broader "AML Package," a reform aimed at aligning anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) rules across all Member States. For years, AML rules were applied inconsistently across the EU, creating gaps that criminals could exploit. AMLA is designed to close these gaps.

AMLA will directly supervise certain high-risk financial institutions operating across borders, ensuring robust and consistent AML/CFT standards throughout the EU. Beyond direct supervision, it will coordinate and support national supervisors, develop technical standards, and serve as the central authority for reporting serious breaches of EU AML law. Its role also includes monitoring implementation of the new EU AML Regulation, which replaces the previous collection of directives with a single, directly applicable rulebook.

From 2028, AMLA will directly oversee financial institutions that are considered high-risk. This is expected to include large banks, payment providers, and crypto-asset service providers operating in several EU countries. By centralising supervision, AMLA will ensure more consistent enforcement and stronger oversight across Member States.

AMLA will serve as the EU's representative in international AML/CFT bodies and foster cooperation with third-country regulators, intelligence units, and enforcement authorities. This will enhance Europe's ability to respond to global financial crime threats in a coordinated manner.

