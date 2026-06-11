Concurrences Foreign Direct Investment Guide

- within Immigration topic(s)
FDI review is now a transaction-critical issue in numerous M&A deals. It affects signing timelines, conditions precedent, risk allocation, and, increasingly, whether a deal would require remedies or be completed at all. This guide is designed to help practitioners get it right. Covering thirty jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region (with more to follow), it focuses on the practical questions that arise in every transaction.
Access the Guide here – https://www.concurrences.com/fr/guide/foreign-direct-investment-guide/key-jurisdictions/ireland/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]