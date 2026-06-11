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11 June 2026

Concurrences Foreign Direct Investment Guide

M
Matheson

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Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
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Competition and Regulation partners at Matheson have authored the Ireland chapter of the Concurrences Foreign Direct Investment Guide, a comprehensive resource covering thirty jurisdictions that addresses the practical questions arising in M&A transactions where FDI review has become a transaction-critical issue. The guide examines how FDI review affects signing timelines, conditions precedent, risk allocation, and deal completion requirements.
Ireland Government, Public Sector
Niall Collins,Calum Warren,Simon Shinkwin
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FDI review is now a transaction-critical issue in numerous M&A deals. It affects signing timelines, conditions precedent, risk allocation, and, increasingly, whether a deal would require remedies or be completed at all. This guide is designed to help practitioners get it right. Covering thirty jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region (with more to follow), it focuses on the practical questions that arise in every transaction.

Access the Guide here – https://www.concurrences.com/fr/guide/foreign-direct-investment-guide/key-jurisdictions/ireland/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Niall Collins
Niall Collins
Photo of Calum Warren
Calum Warren
Photo of Kate McKenna
Kate McKenna
Photo of Simon Shinkwin
Simon Shinkwin
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