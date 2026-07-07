Ireland’s Presidency Of The Council Of The European Union Begins On 1 July

Today marks the beginning of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Over the next six months, Ireland will sit at the centre of EU decision-making at a genuinely consequential moment for Europe — shaping the legislative and policy agenda across a complex geopolitical and economic landscape.

The Presidency is anchored around three interconnected priorities: competitiveness, values and security, with an increasing emphasis on resilience as a defining policy lens.

For business, several themes will be particularly significant:

Competitiveness as the organising principle, informing activity across all Council formations.

A strong focus on simplification, aimed at improving how existing frameworks operate rather than adding new layers.

The continued elevation of security and resilience, with real implications for sectors including supply chains, infrastructure and data.

A substantial legislative pipeline spanning financial services, technology, energy and infrastructure.

Preparations for the next Multiannual Financial Framework (2028–2034), which will shape long-term EU investment priorities.

Taken together, the programme for Ireland’s Presidency, discussed further here, points to an EU regulatory environment that is active, but increasingly focused on coherence, delivery and long-term competitiveness.

At Matheson, we are working with clients across these areas and closely tracking developments as the Presidency agenda takes shape.

Explore the latest insights via Matheson’s EU Presidency Hub.