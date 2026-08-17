Publication Of Ireland’s First National AML, Countering The Financing Of Terrorism And Countering Proliferation Financing Strategy

On 13th August 2026, the Minister for Finance Simon Harris launched Ireland’s first National Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing Strategy (“Strategy”), setting out a coordinated plan to strengthen Ireland’s response to financial crime and protect the economy, businesses and citizens – the Strategy is available to read here.

Preparation of this Strategy closely follows on from the recently published National Risk Assessment on Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing 2026 and its associated Priority Action Implementation Plan – available to read here.

The Strategy is built around five strategic priorities:

Strengthening national coordination;

Better identifying and understanding of financial crime risks;

Delivering a stronger regulatory framework;

Building capability across Government and the private sector; and

Enhancing international cooperation.

The Strategy includes a series of significant reforms that seek to strengthen AML rules for crypto-assets and crypto transfers, deliver Ireland’s implementation of the EU’s new AML legislative package, introduce new disclosure requirements for limited partnerships, strengthen supervision of financial institutions and support Ireland’s preparations for its next Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Mutual Evaluation.