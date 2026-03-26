New EProcurement System In Cyprus Enhances Public Procurement Efficiency And Transparency

The Republic of Cyprus is launching its new eProcurement System on 3 February 2026, introducing modern tools for contract management, digital compliance, and streamlined public procurement processes.

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The Republic of Cyprus is launching its new eProcurement System on 3 February 2026, introducing modern tools for contract management, digital compliance, and streamlined public procurement processes.

The Treasury of the Republic of Cyprus has announced the official launch of its new eProcurement System, a key milestone in the ongoing reform and modernization of public procurement in Cyprus. Designed to streamline procurement procedures, the system integrates planning, tendering, and contract management into a single, efficient digital platform, strengthening transparency and operational efficiency.

The new system introduces advanced functionalities such as Contract Management, which monitors contract lifecycles, key performance indicators, and payments, and eAttestations, which simplify supplier compliance and documentation. Additionally, the Annual Procurement Plan module allows contracting authorities to schedule and publish upcoming procurements, enhancing early market visibility for economic operators.

Existing features have also been upgraded, including enhanced e-Catalogues, faster search capabilities, and a more user-friendly interface. The system's new Business Intelligence (BI) tool provides interactive dashboards, custom reports, and data-driven insights, supporting both transparency and informed decision-making in public procurement.

The Treasury has ensured a smooth transition to the new system, with temporary downtime from 30 January to 2 February 2026 and the progressive release of user guides and instructional materials. Legal professionals and businesses involved in public procurement should familiarize themselves with these improvements to leverage the full benefits of the system.

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