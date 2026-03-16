Ignored Warnings, Preventable Deaths: Cyprus's Prison Crisis Under The Microscope

In December 2025, two prisoners at Nicosia Central Prisons died. One lost his life minutes after being punched in the face by another inmate inside his cell...

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Three Incidents in a Single Month

In December 2025, two prisoners at Nicosia Central Prisons died. One lost his life minutes after being punched in the face by another inmate inside his cell, while the other was found dead in his cell at dawn with initial assessments indicating that it is not a crime but a suicide.

During the same period, another prisoner attempted to take his own life after being transferred to a different wing.

These incidents raise acute questions about detention conditions and state responsibility under international human rights law.

A Decade of Ignored Warnings

The recent leak of a four-page confidential letter, warning of violence, understaffing and inadequate conditions, sent in February 2014 by the then Mobile Immediate Action Unit commander to the then Justice Minister after his unit spent a month at Nicosia Central Prisons following five prisoner suicides and the rape of a 22-year-old by four inmates, reveals that these problems existed long ago and, despite long-standing concerns, were not properly addressed and remain unresolved.

Overcrowding: A Structural Driver of Violence and Deaths

Overcrowding is a recognized factor in violence and deaths and according to the data from the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, among the EU Member States, Cyprus was the country with the highest prison overcrowding in 2023, with an occupancy rate of 226.2%.

Findings of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT)

The recently published report of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) on its April 2025 ad hoc visit to Cyprus, during which the Committee examined, among other things, the treatment and conditions of detention of persons held in Nicosia Central Prisons, confirms that many of the long-standing deficiencies identified in earlier visit reports persist.

The CPT expressed grave concern about the high levels of inter-prisoner violence and the failure of prison staff to ensure the safety of those in custody reporting that the chronic shortage of front-line officers has allowed stronger prisoner groups to dominate and impose informal punishments, undermining safety and order. The Committee underlined the need to urgently recruit and train more staff and regain control of the prisons as well as to review the

prison's violence prevention policy.

The CPT has also reported that living conditions remain very poor, affected by severe overcrowding, with up to four prisoners sharing cells of less than 6m2 in which two persons are forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor, when such cells are scarcely sufficient for even one person.

Access to toilets remains inadequate, with more than half the blocks lacking in-cell sanitary facilities. Due to the lack of staff available to let prisoners out of their cells to use the block's toilets during the night, prisoners had to resort to urinating in bottles and, at times, defecating in bags. The Committee noted that it considers this practice degrading.

The CPT also urged the authorities to develop a comprehensive suicide prevention policy and to strengthen responses to substance use.

Government's Response to the Committee's Recommendations

The Cypriot authorities provided a response outlining how they intend to address most of the recommendations made by the Committee. For example, the authorities outlined measures to reduce overcrowding including electronic monitoring for remand prisoners, the diversion of substance-using prisoners to treatment programmes and restricting the use of cells measuring less than 6m2 to single occupancy only.

Binding Obligations Under the European Convention on Human Rights and Domestic Constitutional Standards

Cyprus is a party to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and is therefore bound by it. These systemic issues create real risks to life and dignity, making Cyprus vulnerable to ECHR violations unless urgently addressed.

Article 2 of the ECHR (right to life) imposes a duty on the State to take appropriate measures to protect life and conduct an effective investigation when life is lost under state responsibility. This is particularly relevant where deaths occur in custody because the State has a duty to prevent foreseeable harm and ensure safe detention conditions. A pattern of deaths may raise Article 2 ECHR concerns, potentially attracting scrutiny from the European Court of Human Rights. The State may be found legally liable for failing to protect inmates' lives, especially were decades-old warnings about violence and danger have been ignored.

Article 3 of the ECHR (prohibition of torture) provides that no one shall be subject to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. The poor living prison standards, as documented by the CPT, amount to inhuman and degrading treatment and constitute a breach of Article 3 of the ECHR. The above fundamental rights are also integrated into the Constitution of the Republic of Cyprus.

Urgent Action Required: Proposed Measures

Action must be taken immediately by:

recruiting and retaining trained prison officers with expertise in de escalation, suicide prevention and conflict resolution,

ensuring ongoing human rights training for all prison staff,

implementing policies emphasizing dignity, rehabilitation and integration,

ensuring healthcare access,

implementing suicide prevention policies,

revising sentencing laws and

promoting alternatives to detention such as community service and electronic monitoring to reduce overcrowding.

Conclusion

All things considered, Cyprus faces a legal imperative to reform its prison system to meet both its domestic constitutional standards and its binding obligations under the ECHR. Without systemic change in staffing, infrastructure, legal duties and accountability, the risk of further violations under Articles 2 and 3 of the ECHR will remain high with potential for more deaths and legal liabilities.

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