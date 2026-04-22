Summer 2026 Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown

The Irish Cabinet has approved a comprehensive legislative programme featuring 64 priority bills spanning artificial intelligence regulation, cybersecurity, tourism, and civil reform. This breakdown examines how these proposed laws will impact various industries and sectors across the economy.

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

Article Insights

Gillian Lynch’s articles from William Fry are most popular: within Government and Public Sector topic(s)

in Ireland

with readers working within the Technology industries William Fry are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Environment topic(s)

The Government Legislation Programme for the Summer 2026 session has been published.

The Cabinet has approved 38 bills for priority publication and 26 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence and Non-Personal Data Bill, Short Term Letting and Tourism Bill, Finance (Alleviation of Fuel Price Increases) Bill, National Cyber Security Bill and the Civil Reform Bill.

Click on our briefing to view a selection of bills by industry or sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.