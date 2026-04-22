Summer 2026 Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown

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The Government Legislation Programme for the Summer 2026 session has been published.
The Cabinet has approved 38 bills for priority publication and 26 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence and Non-Personal Data Bill, Short Term Letting and Tourism Bill, Finance (Alleviation of Fuel Price Increases) Bill, National Cyber Security Bill and the Civil Reform Bill.
Click on our briefing to view a selection of bills by industry or sector.
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