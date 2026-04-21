Maltese Government Publishes Tender To Build, Operate And Maintain The Sir Temi Zammit Hospital For Older Persons

The Government of Malta has issued a significant public procurement call (CT2122/2026) for the development of the Sir Temi Zammit Hospital for Older Persons, a large-scale project combining construction, financing...

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The project adopts a full lifecycle model, requiring the successful bidder to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the facility under a single integrated contract. It is structured in two phases: Phase 1 covers construction, while Phase 2 involves the operation and management of the hospital for a period of around 27 years.

Importantly, the facility is intended to operate as a specialised intermediate care hospital, providing consultant-led geriatric and rehabilitative services to patients who no longer require acute hospital care. Its role is to bridge the gap between acute treatment and discharge into the community, thereby improving patient flow and alleviating pressure on Malta’s primary acute hospital.

Under Phase 2, the successful bidder will assume responsibility for the full operation and management of the facility. This includes the provision of nursing and care services, together with a comprehensive range of ancillary and support services such as catering, cleaning, maintenance, transport, and facility management. Notably, medical and allied health services will remain under the responsibility of the Contracting Authority.

With an estimated procurement value of approximately €1.38 billion (excluding VAT), this represents one of Malta’s most substantial healthcare infrastructure opportunities. Given its scale and complexity, the tender imposes stringent technical, financial, and operational requirements.

Our firm specialises in Maltese public procurement law and assists bidders in complex tenders of this nature, providing end-to-end support throughout the procurement process.

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