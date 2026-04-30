Preliminary Market Consultation: Regeneration Project In The Grand Harbour Area

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Unlike a call for tenders, this exercise is a pre-procurement initiative aimed at engaging with the market to refine the scope, structure, and delivery strategy of a future procurement procedure. Economic operators are invited to submit non-binding feedback to inform the development of what is expected to become one of Malta’s most significant urban regeneration projects.

The project forms part of the wider Grand Harbour Revival Plan and centres on Phase 1, which envisages the transformation of a largely industrial waterfront into a mixed-use urban district. The proposed interventions include residential development, office and commercial space, hotels, public squares, waterfront promenades, and the adaptive reuse of heritage assets such as the Custom House.

For the purposes of the consultation, the project has been divided into six functional groups, allowing market participants to provide input on delivery strategies, including whether components should be procured individually, in phases, or as part of an integrated package.

Importantly, the Contracting Authority is seeking views on potential delivery and partnership models, including concession-based structures, contract duration, risk allocation, and financing approaches. This indicates that the eventual procurement may adopt a PPP-style or developer-led model. This represents an important opportunity for potential future bidders to shape future procurement processes.

More details can be found here.

Our firm specialises in Maltese public procurement law and regularly advises economic operators at both pre-procurement and tender stages. We can assist interested parties in structuring responses to this consultation and positioning themselves strategically for future procurement opportunities arising from this project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.