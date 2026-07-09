Foreign Direct Investment In Malta 2026

Philip Mifsud, Partner and Chris Grech, Associate at Ganado Advocates have contributed to the Malta chapter to the Foreign Direct Investment Guide, published by Concurrences. The guide provides a comparative overview of foreign direct investment screening regimes across a range of jurisdictions, offering practical insights for businesses, investors and legal practitioners.

The Malta chapter examines the country’s foreign direct investment framework, addressing the applicable legal and regulatory regime, notification requirements, review process, timelines and enforcement considerations for qualifying investments.

View the Malta chapter on Foreign Direct Investment.