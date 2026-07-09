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9 July 2026

Foreign Direct Investment In Malta 2026

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Ganado Advocates

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Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.
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Philip Mifsud and Chris Grech from Ganado Advocates have authored the Malta chapter of the Foreign Direct Investment Guide published by Concurrences. The chapter provides comprehensive analysis of Malta's FDI screening regime, covering legal frameworks, notification requirements, review processes, timelines, and enforcement mechanisms for qualifying investments.
Malta Government, Public Sector
Philip Mifsud and Chris Grech
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Philip Mifsud, Partner and Chris Grech, Associate at Ganado Advocates have contributed to the Malta chapter to the Foreign Direct Investment Guide, published by Concurrences. The guide provides a comparative overview of foreign direct investment screening regimes across a range of jurisdictions, offering practical insights for businesses, investors and legal practitioners.

The Malta chapter examines the country’s foreign direct investment framework, addressing the applicable legal and regulatory regime, notification requirements, review process, timelines and enforcement considerations for qualifying investments.

View the Malta chapter on Foreign Direct Investment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Philip Mifsud
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Chris Grech
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