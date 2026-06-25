AMLA’s BWRA Consultation: Setting EU‑Wide Standards For Risk Assessment

What the Guidelines Cover

The draft Guidelines establish four minimum requirements applicable to all obliged entities, financial and non financial.

A Business and Operational Overview require a documented picture of structure, customer base, products, delivery channels, geographic exposure, and governance setup. This baseline determines the depth of the remaining assessment.

Inherent Risk Identification and Classification require a risk weighted analysis across customers, products, delivery channels, and geographies, identifying where ML/TF and sanctions evasion risks may materialise, with weighting decisions documented and evidence based.

An Assessment of Control Quality evaluates whether existing AML/CFT controls are well designed and operating effectively, supported by audit findings, testing outcomes, and supervisory feedback.

Finally, Residual Risk Assessment requires determining the level of risk remaining after controls are applied, recognising that high inherent risks cannot always be fully eliminated, and ensuring results drive remediation actions.

"AMLA isexplicit that the BWRA must not be a formalistic exercise but a tool thatdrives genuine improvements in risk management."

— AMLA, draft Guidelines on Business‑Wide Risk Assessment