Malta AML/CFT Updates 2026: Legal Notices 82 & 83 Explained

Malta’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework has undergone a significant evolution following the introduction of Legal Notice 82 of 2026 and Legal Notice 83 of 2026. These legislative instruments, published on 1 April 2026, amend the Prevention of Money Laundering and Funding of Terrorism Regulations (PMLFTR) and the Centralised Bank Account Register (CBAR) Regulations, respectively, reinforcing Malta’s regulatory architecture and aligning it more closely with evolving European Union expectations.

The amendments signal a broader policy shift, moving towards a more structured, transparent, and outcome-driven enforcement regime, with increased emphasis on remediation, cooperation, and sustained compliance rather than purely punitive measures.

This article provides a comprehensive analysis of these updates, focusing on their legal implications, enforcement mechanisms, and practical impact on “Subject Persons” operating within Malta’s AML/CFT framework.

A Strategic Shift in Enforcement Philosophy

The introduction of Legal Notices 82 and 83 represents a paradigm shift in enforcement philosophy. Traditionally, the regulatory model relied heavily on retrospective enforcement, whereby administrative penalties were imposed following the identification of breaches.

The updated framework, however, adopts a more forward-looking and corrective approach, placing remediation and compliance sustainability at the forefront.

At its core, this shift reflects three principal objectives:

Enhancing procedural fairness and transparency ;

; Encouraging timely remediation of deficiencies ;

; Promoting proactive engagement between regulators and subject persons.

This approach aligns with broader EU supervisory trends, where enforcement mechanisms are increasingly calibrated not only to sanction non-compliance but also to incentivise behavioural change and risk mitigation.

Introduction of Settlement Agreements: A New Enforcement Tool

Legal Basis and Scope

The most notable innovation introduced by Legal Notices 82 and 83 is the formalisation of settlement agreements in relation to administrative penalties.

Under the revised framework, the FIAU is empowered to negotiate reduced penalties with subject persons, subject to strict conditions.

To qualify for a settlement, the subject person must:

Unconditionally accept the FIAU’s findings;

Commit to implementing all required remedial actions; and

Waive any right of appeal against the administrative penalty.

In return, the FIAU may grant a reduction in the applicable penalty, with the discounted portion effectively extinguished upon successful completion of the agreed corrective measures.

Legal Safeguards and Limitations

To prevent misuse of this mechanism, the legislator has introduced several safeguards:

A cap of two settlement agreements within a two-year period , applicable at both entity and group level;

, applicable at both entity and group level; The FIAU retains discretion to refuse settlement where it is not in the public interest ;

; A cooling-off period applies following the conclusion of a settlement, restricting repeated reliance on the mechanism.

These safeguards ensure that settlement agreements function as a compliance tool rather than a means of circumventing enforcement.

Transitional Measures and Out-of-Court Resolution

Another key development is the introduction of transitional settlement provisions, applicable during a defined six-month window following the entry into force of the amendments.

These provisions allow subject persons to pursue out-of-court settlement agreements in cases involving pending appeals, including scenarios where:

An appeal against an administrative penalty is already underway;

A subject person intends to lodge an appeal; or

The case would have qualified for settlement under the new regime.

This transitional framework facilitates efficient case resolution, reduces litigation burdens, and provides regulated entities with a clear pathway to closure.

Enhanced Transparency and Procedural Clarity

The 2026 amendments also introduce measures designed to enhance transparency within the enforcement lifecycle.

A key feature is the formalisation of communication processes, including the issuance of structured notifications that provide:

Early visibility of enforcement proceedings;

Clear articulation of alleged breaches; and

Defined steps within the enforcement process.

This increased transparency promotes procedural fairness, enabling subject persons to engage constructively with the regulator and make informed decisions at an early stage.

Emphasis on Remediation and Ongoing Compliance

A defining characteristic of the updated AML/CFT framework is its focus on remediation rather than solely punishment.

Historically, enforcement action primarily addressed past breaches. The revised regime, however, seeks to ensure that compliance deficiencies are actively rectified and do not persist.

Periodic Penalty Payments

The introduction of periodic penalty payments exemplifies this shift. Unlike one-off administrative penalties, these measures are designed to:

Encourage continuous compliance;

Address ongoing deficiencies; and

Mitigate residual AML/CFT risks.

This approach reflects a broader regulatory objective of achieving sustainable compliance outcomes rather than merely penalising historical misconduct.

Expansion of Supervisory Scope and Competent Authorities

Legal Notice 82 of 2026 also introduces several structural enhancements to the AML/CFT supervisory framework.

Broadening of Competent Authorities

The definition of “competent authority” has been expanded to include entities such as:

The Security Service;

The Sanctions Monitoring Board; and

The Internal Audit and Investigations Directorate.

This expansion promotes inter-agency cooperation, enabling a more coordinated and holistic approach to AML/CFT supervision.

Sector-Specific Clarifications

The amendments also refine the regulatory perimeter by clarifying definitions, such as that of “immovable property agent”, ensuring alignment with Malta’s real estate regime.

This has the practical effect of ensuring that regulatory obligations are clearly allocated, particularly in cases where multiple agents operate under a single corporate structure.

Strengthening Reporting and Compliance Obligations

The updated framework introduces additional enhancements aimed at standardising reporting practices and strengthening compliance obligations.

The FIAU is now expressly empowered to:

Specify the format and channels through which suspicious transaction reports (STRs) must be submitted; and

through which suspicious transaction reports (STRs) must be submitted; and Direct the manner in which subject persons respond to regulatory requests for information.

This development reduces inconsistencies in reporting practices and ensures greater data integrity and comparability, ultimately supporting more effective risk analysis and enforcement.

Alignment with EU AML Developments

The reforms introduced through Legal Notices 82 and 83 must also be viewed within the broader context of EU AML harmonisation efforts, including the forthcoming EU AML Regulation (AMLR).

Malta’s move towards a more structured enforcement framework demonstrates:

Increased alignment with EU supervisory expectations;

Preparation for the implementation of the EU “Single Rulebook”; and

Commitment to maintaining international credibility in AML/CFT compliance.

As EU-level reforms continue to progress, Malta’s domestic legislative framework is expected to remain dynamic, requiring subject persons to adopt a proactive and adaptable compliance strategy.

Practical Implications for Subject Persons

The 2026 amendments have significant implications for all entities classified as Subject Persons under the PMLFTR, including financial institutions, fiduciary service providers, corporate service providers, and designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs).

Key Considerations

Proactive Compliance Culture

Organisations must adopt a proactive approach to compliance, focusing on early identification and remediation of deficiencies.

Organisations must adopt a proactive approach to compliance, focusing on early identification and remediation of deficiencies. Strategic Engagement with Regulators

The availability of settlement agreements necessitates a more strategic approach to regulatory engagement , particularly when enforcement action arises.

The availability of settlement agreements necessitates a more , particularly when enforcement action arises. Governance and Documentation

Firms should ensure that their governance frameworks, policies, and procedures are robust, well-documented, and capable of demonstrating effective implementation.

Firms should ensure that their governance frameworks, policies, and procedures are robust, well-documented, and capable of demonstrating effective implementation. Operational Readiness

Systems and processes must be updated to align with enhanced reporting requirements and enforcement protocols.

Systems and processes must be updated to align with enhanced reporting requirements and enforcement protocols. Risk-Based Approach

A dynamic and well-documented risk-based approach remains central to compliance, particularly in light of increased regulatory scrutiny.

Balancing Enforcement Efficiency and Regulatory Integrity

The introduction of settlement agreements and enhanced enforcement tools reflects a careful balancing act between:

Efficiency , in resolving cases without protracted litigation; and

, in resolving cases without protracted litigation; and Integrity, in ensuring that regulatory objectives are not compromised.

By embedding safeguards such as settlement caps, public interest considerations, and procedural controls, the framework ensures that enforcement remains proportionate, transparent, and credible.

Conclusion: A Mature and Adaptive AML/CFT Framework

Legal Notices 82 and 83 of 2026 mark a significant milestone in the evolution of Malta’s AML/CFT regime. The reforms introduce a more sophisticated enforcement toolkit, characterised by structured and transparent procedures; greater emphasis on remediation and compliance outcomes; enhanced coordination among regulatory authorities; and alignment with emerging EU standards.

For Subject Persons, the message is unequivocal: compliance is no longer a reactive exercise but a continuous, strategic function embedded within the organisation’s governance framework. Schedule a consultation with our compliance team, and we’ll ensure alignment with compliance standards and protect the integrity of your corporate structure.