EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 127

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This regular alert covers key policy and regulatory developments related to EU geopolitical risks, including in particular, economic security, Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Middle East crisis, health threats, and cyber threats. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments.
This regular update expands from the previous Jones Day COVID-19 Key EU Developments – Policy & Regulatory Update (last issue No. 99) and EU Emergency Response Update (last issue No. 115).
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission publishes 2025 Report on Competition Policy
- European Commission publishes Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework
- European Commission approves schemes under Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF)
- European Commission publishes Guidelines on closure of Recovery and Resilience Facility
Trade / Export Controls
- Adoption of regulation revising EU framework for screening foreign direct investments (FDI)
- Council of the European Union discusses and extends sanctions against Russia and Iran
- Internal Market Emergency and Resilience Act (IMERA) becomes applicable and European Commission holds first IMERA Board meeting
Medicines and Medical Devices
- Political agreement reached on proposed Critical Medicines Act
- Updated Frequently Asked Questions on the European Health Data Space
- European Commission announces global health commitments at One Health Summit
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission presents new Tech Sovereignty Package
- ENISA releases updated framework to assess national cybersecurity maturity
- EDPB publishes draft guidelines on the processing of personal data for scientific research purposes
- EU AI Act – Recent developments
|COMPETITION & STATE AID
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European Commission publishes 2025 Report on Competition Policy (see here)
European Commission publishes Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (see here)
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On 5 May 2026, the Commission published the 2025 Report on Competition Policy, setting out main legislative initiatives, policy developments, and enforcement actions in the competition field. The Report opens by highlighting the challenges and deep uncertainties the EU claims to face, driven by what it describes as sudden geopolitical shifts, significant technology shifts, and climate change.
The Report, in particular, sets out the Commission’s stated efforts to protect competition and the innovative capacity of EU companies, while contributing to EU resilience and meeting the objectives of the green and digital transitions through initiatives such as the following:
The accompanying Staff Working Document provides a comprehensive account of policy developments and enforcement, including by sector, in the competition field. The Commission also released an infographic, which traces the year’s key competition developments.
On 5 May 2026, the Commission published its Communication on a Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (METSAF) to enable targeted support to the EU economy in response to the impact of the Middle East crisis.
The METSAF seeks to allow Member States to act swiftly to shield the most exposed companies in key sectors by providing for, e.g.:
Measures under the METSAF must be notified to the Commission, and the framework aims to allow for a rapid approval process.
Among the most recently approved State aid schemes under the METSAF (up to 21 June 2026):
Looking ahead. The METSAF will be in place until 31 December 2026, and the Commission will keep the content, scope and duration under review in the light of developments in the Middle East and in the general economic situation.
Additionally, in responding to the Middle East crisis, Member States can continue relying on specific State aid rules applicable to sectors covered by the METSAF, e.g., for agriculture, Guidelines for State aid in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas; for fishery, Guidelines for State aid in the fishery and aquaculture sector; for road and maritime transport, Guidelines on State aid to maritime transport.
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