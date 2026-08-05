Protection Of Adults In Situations Of Vulnerability: A Three-Part Series

Malta has introduced a comprehensive statutory framework specifically designed to protect adults who cannot safeguard themselves from harm, abuse, neglect or exploitation due to disability or the effects of ageing. The Protection of Adults in Situations of Vulnerability Act establishes dedicated institutions, investigative powers and protective measures while seeking to balance appropriate protection with respect for individual dignity and autonomy.

We are a leading Maltese law firm offering expert legal advice across diverse practice areas. Renowned for our commitment to excellence, we provide strategic, high-quality support to clients facing complex legal challenges and navigating evolving regulatory and market landscapes.

Article Insights

Mamo TCV Advocates are most popular: within Technology, Transport and Compliance topic(s)

in European Union

with readers working within the Chemicals and Retail & Leisure industries

Part 1: Protecting Malta’s Most Vulnerable

Introduction

Malta’s legal framework for the protection of vulnerable persons has undergone a significant reform with the enactment of the Protection of Adults in Situations of Vulnerability Act (Act XIV of 2026), now Chapter 659 of the Laws of Malta. For the first time, Malta has introduced a dedicated statutory regime aimed specifically at safeguarding adults who, because of disability or the effects of ageing, are unable to protect themselves from harm, abuse, neglect or exploitation.

This legislation does far more than introduce new reporting obligations or create additional offences. It establishes an entirely new safeguarding framework, bringing together dedicated institutions, investigative powers, protective measures and guiding principles within a single legislative instrument. At its core, the Act seeks to strike what is often a delicate balance: ensuring that vulnerable adults receive appropriate protection while continuing to respect their dignity and autonomy.

This article is the first in a three-part series examining Malta’s 2026 reforms on adult protection and personal autonomy. In this first part, we explore the objectives of the new legislation, its scope of application and the institutional framework it establishes. Part 2 will examine how the Act operates in practice, including investigations, court intervention and enforcement mechanisms. Part 3 will consider the companion legislation which reforms Malta’s guardianship regime through the introduction of a new framework of personal autonomy safeguards.

A Dedicated Safeguarding Framework

Before the introduction of Chapter 659, the protection of vulnerable adults was addressed through various legislative instruments, including the Civil Code, the Criminal Code, the Mental Health Act and other sector-specific legislation. While these laws offered various forms of protection, they did not establish a single, coordinated framework specifically designed to safeguard adults in situations of vulnerability.

The new Act seeks to address that gap by introducing a comprehensive safeguarding framework. This objective is reflected in the Act’s stated scope, which is twofold: to provide or arrange assistance for adults who require it, and to provide protective intervention where an adult is in need of protection. The framework combines supportive and protective measures, recognising that vulnerability may require different forms of intervention depending on the individual’s circumstances. Rather than creating isolated rights or obligations, it establishes a system through which concerns may be reported, investigated and, where necessary, addressed through tailored protective measures.

The legislation should not be viewed as another regime governing legal capacity or substitute decision-making. Those matters are addressed separately through the companion Personal Autonomy reforms. Instead, Chapter 659 focuses on safeguarding: identifying adults at risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation and providing an appropriate legal framework through which they may be protected.

Who Falls Within the Scope of the Act?

The Act applies to adults (persons who have attained the age of majority in terms of article 188 of the Civil Code) who, because of a disability, including disability arising through the effects of ageing, are unable to care for themselves or protect themselves against harm or exploitation.

Notably, the definition adopted by the legislature is deliberately broad. Rather than limiting protection to persons with particular medical conditions or legal status, the Act focuses on an individual’s circumstances. The emphasis is therefore on vulnerability itself and the person’s ability to protect their own interests, rather than on any particular diagnosis.

This allows the legislation to respond to a wide variety of situations. An elderly individual experiencing financial exploitation, a person with an intellectual disability subjected to psychological abuse, or an adult whose physical disability leaves them dependent on carers may all fall within the framework where the statutory requirements are satisfied.

This approach recognises that vulnerability cannot always be defined solely by reference to medical labels. Instead, it acknowledges that an individual’s circumstances may, in themselves, create a need for legal protection.

A Broad Understanding of Abuse, Neglect and Harm

Having identified the persons protected by the Act, the legislation also adopts deliberately wide definitions of the conduct capable of triggering its safeguards.

The definition of “abuse” extends well beyond physical violence. It encompasses any offensive treatment, whether physical, sexual, mental, emotional, psychological, material or a combination thereof, that causes, or is reasonably likely to cause, grievous physical or psychological harm or material loss. The definition expressly includes physical or sexual violence, degrading or humiliating conduct, emotional manipulation, denial of care, abuse of mandate or of powers of representation, and financial exploitation.

Similarly, “neglect” is defined as a lack of or failure to provide the necessary care, assistance, guidance or attention which causes, or is reasonably likely to cause, severe physical or psychological harm, deterioration in mental health, or significant material loss.

The Act also adopts a broad concept of “harm”, encompassing physical and psychological harm, misappropriation or mismanagement of property, rights or interests, and conduct causing self-harm.

These expansive definitions reflect the legislature’s recognition that abuse of vulnerable adults is rarely confined to physical violence alone. Financial exploitation, coercive behaviour, psychological abuse and persistent neglect may be equally damaging, particularly where the individual concerned is unable to safeguard their own interests.

Safeguarding as a Shared Responsibility

One of the central features of the new framework is the introduction of a structured reporting regime.

The Act permits any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that an adult is in need of assistance or protection to submit a report to the Director, the Victim Support Agency or the Executive Police. Where a report is made to the Victim Support Agency or the Executive Police, it must be transmitted to the Director without undue delay.

The Act goes further, however, by imposing mandatory reporting obligations upon a broad category of professionals working with adults in situations of vulnerability. Individuals employed in healthcare, social services, education, law enforcement, counselling, residential services and other fields involving work with adults in situations of vulnerability will, once the relevant provisions come into force, be legally obliged to report if they have reasonable grounds to believe that an adult is in need of assistance or protection.

Failure to comply with these obligations constitutes a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to €5,000.

The legislation encourages reporting while discouraging misuse of the reporting process. Individuals who make reports in good faith benefit from confidentiality protections and immunity from civil proceedings, while knowingly false or malicious reports attract criminal penalties.

Taken together, these provisions demonstrate that safeguarding is no longer viewed solely as the responsibility of State authorities. Rather, the Act envisages a coordinated framework in which professionals, institutions and the public all play a role in identifying and responding to adults who may be in need of assistance or protection.

Protection Without Unnecessary Interference

Perhaps the most significant feature of the legislation lies not in its investigative powers but in the principles governing their exercise.

Throughout the Act, considerable emphasis is placed on respecting the individual’s rights, dignity and personal autonomy. The adult’s will and preferences remain the primary consideration, and individuals retain the right to accept or decline assistance wherever the law permits.

Similarly, any intervention must be both proportionate and the least restrictive option capable of achieving the necessary level of protection. Protective measures are also subject to periodic review to ensure that they remain appropriate to the individual’s changing circumstances.

These principles reflect a broader shift in modern safeguarding legislation. Rather than treating protection and autonomy as competing objectives, the Act seeks to reconcile them, recognising that safeguarding should support individuals without unnecessarily restricting their independence or replacing their own decision-making.

The Institutions Behind the New Framework

The new framework is centred on the Director responsible for safeguarding adults in situations of vulnerability, who is designated as the primary authority responsible for administering the Act. The Director receives reports, oversees investigations, coordinates assistance and protective interventions, and, where necessary, seeks judicial intervention to safeguard adults in situations of vulnerability.

Supporting the Director is a multidisciplinary Joint Committee comprising representatives from Aġenzija Sapport, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, the Department for Active Ageing and Community Care, the Victim Support Agency and Mental Health Services. Following a referral from the Director, the Joint Committee conducts investigations and assists in developing and implementing Individualised Support Plans, determinations on assistance and related reviews.

The Director is also required, where necessary, to consult the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability, the Commissioner for Older Persons and the Commissioner for the Promotion of Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders, together with any other entity or authority considered appropriate.

Taken together, these institutional arrangements demonstrate that the Act is intended to operate through a coordinated, multi-agency safeguarding model rather than through isolated intervention by a single authority.

A Phased Commencement

Although the Protection of Adults in Situations of Vulnerability Act has now been enacted, the majority of its substantive provisions are not yet in force.

Legal Notice 201 of 2026 currently brings into operation only the provisions concerning the Director’s outreach functions, the establishment of the Joint Committee and the Act’s data protection framework. The reporting obligations, investigative powers, protective orders and other substantive safeguards will enter into force on a date to be appointed by commencement notice.

This phased implementation suggests that the legislature intends to establish the institutional structures underpinning the new framework before the operational aspects of the safeguarding regime become fully effective.

Looking Ahead

The Protection of Adults in Situations of Vulnerability Act marks an important development in Malta’s safeguarding framework. It introduces, for the first time, dedicated legislation governing the protection of adults in situations of vulnerability and provides a clearer legal basis for intervention where required.

The Act also places considerable emphasis on personal autonomy. While introducing new safeguarding measures, it recognises that protective intervention should not unnecessarily interfere with an individual’s wishes, dignity and independence.

The second article in this series examines how the framework operates in practice, focusing on the investigative process, the powers exercised by the Director and the courts, and the protective measures available under the Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.