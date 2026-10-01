Government Legislative Priorities For Autumn 2026

The Government has published its Autumn 2026 Legislation Programme (Programme), identifying 32 bills for priority publication and 32 bills for priority drafting.

The Programme contains a wide range of legislative proposals across all areas of government. This article explores a selection of measures likely to be of interest to businesses, as well as the sectors and practice areas in which William Fry advises.

The digital economy and cyber resilience

The legislation prioritised for drafting and publication spans several strategic areas. Regarding the digital economy and cyber resilience, focus remains on the renamed Non-Personal Data Bill, earmarked for priority publication. It will give full effect to the EU Data Act, designate national competent authorities to implement and enforce the EU regulation, and provide penalties for non-compliance. The National Cyber Security Bill remains a priority publication measure and will transpose the NIS2 Directive into Irish law, placing the National Cyber Security Centre on a statutory footing.

Strategic infrastructure, housing and energy transition

The Programme continues the Government’s focus on accelerating the delivery of strategic infrastructure, housing and energy transition. Particularly notable is the Critical Infrastructure (Emergency Powers) Bill, intended to accelerate infrastructure delivery. The MetroLink Bill, the Renewable Heat Obligation Bill, the Offshore Transmission Asset Investment Fund Bill, and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Bill are all marked as priority legislation. The inclusion of a Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill to support the efficient and effective running of the planning system suggests that planning reform remains an evolving process.

The Programme also highlights the Government’s continued attention to the rental market, through the prioritised Short-Term Letting and Tourism Bill, which will introduce a registration framework for short-term lettings and implement the Short-Term Rental Regulation (EU) 2024/1028.

Litigation

From a litigation and investigations perspective, the Civil Reform Bill is one of the most significant proposed measures. The bill proposes to give effect to recommendations arising from the 2020 Review of the Administration of Civil Justice and is intended to introduce important procedural reforms affecting litigation practice. The Judicial Council (Amendment) Bill has also been prioritised for publication. It proposes to ensure that the process for adopting the Personal Injuries Guidelines is more transparent and comprehensive. Heads of bill are being prepared for the Aarhus Legal Costs Bill, to extend the revised legal costs provisions of Part 9 of the Planning and Development Act 2024 to over 20 other environmental consent regimes.

Financial regulation

The Programme also contains a strong compliance and financial crime theme. The Criminal Justice (Violation of EU Restrictive Measures) Bill will transpose EU sanctions legislation, while the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) (Amendment) Bill will facilitate implementation of aspects of the EU’s sixth anti-money laundering package. In addition, the proposed Ethics in Public Office Bill remains prioritised for drafting and is intended to reform and consolidate Ireland’s ethics legislation.

Competition

Of particular interest from a competition law perspective is the proposed Consumer Protection, Competition and Enforcement Bill, which includes measures to enhance the detection of bid-rigging in public procurement. The proposal will provide for administrative financial sanctions for breaches of consumer law and further enhance the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s enforcement powers.

Corporate structures

Work is stated to be ongoing on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Registration of Limited Partnerships and Business Names) Bill. This bill proposes to reform the Limited Partnership Act 1907 and the Registration of Business Names Act 1963, to strengthen Ireland’s regulatory framework and the transparency of Limited Partnerships.

Employment

On the employment and equality reform side, the Employment Equality (Gender Pay Gap Information) (Amendment) Bill has been prioritised for publication. Its stated purpose is to clarify the legislative basis for employers to report their gender pay gap to the relevant Minister via a central online portal. Heads of bill are in preparation for the Pay Transparency Bill, which will transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive.

Pensions

Pensions reform remains on the agenda with the Pensions (Amendment) Bill, which will provide for a new statutory scheme authorisation process, legal underpinning for a Master Trust regime, related supervisory powers for the Pensions Authority, and other amendments to the Pensions Act 1990, including actions committed to by the Interdepartmental Pensions Reform and Taxation Group. This bill is not currently prioritised for drafting or publication.

Life Sciences, med tech and healthcare

Finally, on the Life Sciences, Med Tech and Healthcare side, the Patient Safety (Licensing) Bill remains on the Programme. It proposes introducing a licensing requirement for hospitals and certain designated high-risk activities in the community, representing a significant regulatory development for the healthcare sector.