French Regulators Strengthen Cooperation On AI-Driven Regulation

French regulatory authorities are exploring artificial intelligence to enhance their oversight capabilities, with ARCEP leading discussions on AI-powered tools and shared infrastructure for processing sensitive data. The biannual meeting of France's network of independent administrative authorities addressed both the opportunities and environmental challenges posed by generative AI in regulatory functions.

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On 9 June 2026, the French communications and media regulator ARCEP hosted the biannual meeting of the French network of independent administrative and public authorities (AAI/API). The network brings together several key French regulators, including the French Competition Authority, the financial markets regulator, the data protection authority, the energy regulator, and other sector-specific authorities, to facilitate coordination and exchange on cross-cutting regulatory issues.

A key topic of the meeting was the use of artificial intelligence in regulatory activities. Since late 2024, an inter-authority working group has met quarterly to share experiences on AI use cases, explore AI-powered tools to support regulatory functions, and assess opportunities for authorities to pool secure infrastructure for processing sensitive data.

The AAI/API network also promotes cooperation through regular exchanges between authorities, thematic working groups, and initiatives aimed at facilitating staff mobility across regulatory bodies. In the meeting, ARCEP presented the findings of its report on the environmental impact of generative AI and outlined nine recommendations to address the associated sustainability challenges.

(Autorite de la concurrence, 09.06.2026)

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