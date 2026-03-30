Screening Of Foreign Investments In The EU: What Impact On Funds?

In an op-ed published in L’Agefi, regulatory partner Sabine Naugès examines the evolving European framework for screening foreign investments and its implications for private equity players.

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In an op-ed published in L’Agefi, regulatory partner Sabine Naugès examines the evolving European framework for screening foreign investments and its implications for private equity players.

As upcoming regulation is expected to require all Member States to implement a harmonised national mechanism by 2027, this reform marks a new step in the structuring of Europe’s economic security.

For investment funds, these developments call for enhanced anticipation of regulatory risks and a more strategic approach to structuring cross-border transactions.

Read the full article (in French via paywall) here.

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