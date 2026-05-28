EU Connect Snippet #5: Europe Connect Priority Roadmap

The European Union's One Europe, One Market Roadmap sets out a comprehensive legislative and policy agenda for 2026-2027, targeting regulatory simplification...

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EU institutions have set out a joint political and operational roadmap to reinforce the EU’s Single Market and strengthen Europe’s global competitiveness

The One Europe, One Market Roadmap brings together a broad set of legislative and policy initiatives to be delivered across 2026 and 2027, with a clear focus on simplifying rules, reducing regulatory fragmentation, and accelerating the digital and AI transformation.

For businesses operating across borders, this evolving agenda will directly influence how market access, investment structures and regulatory compliance are shaped in the years ahead.

In this EU Connect Priority Roadmap, we take a closer look at the key initiatives identified by the institutions, and what they mean in practice for companies navigating the European regulatory landscape.

The full roadmap can be accessed below.

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Europe Connect Priority Roadmap

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