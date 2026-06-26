EU Expands Russia-Related Restrictive Measures Through New Designations And Expansion Of Crimea Measures

The European Union has expanded its Russia sanctions regime through the adoption of additional restrictive measures and the designation of new individuals and entities. The latest measures, approved by the Council of the European Union, target individuals, entities and sectors considered to be supporting Russia’s military capabilities, facilitating sanctions evasion, engaging in foreign information manipulation activities, or contributing to human rights violations.

Restrictive measures have been imposed against 34 individuals and 47 entities, reflecting the EU’s continued focus on limiting Russia’s ability to finance and sustain its military operations.

Key Areas Targeted by the New Measures

Military-Industrial Complex

The EU has imposed restrictive measures on seven individuals and twenty-one entities involved in supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex. The sanctions target manufacturers, suppliers and developers of military technologies, including drone producers and entities involved in advanced defence research and development.

Notably, the measures extend beyond Russia itself, targeting organisations and suppliers located in third countries, including China, that are alleged to facilitate the production or supply of military equipment destined for Russian armed forces. This demonstrates the EU’s ongoing commitment to disrupting international procurement networks that support Russia’s military activities.

Shadow Fleet and Energy Revenues

Russia’s energy sector remains a central focus of EU sanctions policy. The new measures include sanctions against individuals and entities involved in the transportation and export of Russian crude oil and petroleum products through the “shadow fleet”; a network of vessels and associated companies allegedly used to circumvent international sanctions.

The newly listed entities are based across multiple jurisdictions, including Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Liberia and Hong Kong, highlighting the increasingly global nature of sanctions evasion risks.

Countering Russian Disinformation and Hybrid Threats

The latest measures also address Russia’s foreign information manipulation and interference activities. Several individuals associated with state-sponsored media and information campaigns have been designated.

The EU considers these activities part of a broader strategy of hybrid threats directed against Member States, Ukraine and other third countries. The measures target individuals alleged to have been involved in information campaigns that the EU considers supportive of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

Human Rights Violations and the Navalny Case

In a significant development, the EU has imposed sanctions on fifteen individuals and one entity in connection with the persecution, poisoning and death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

The designations include members of Russia’s judiciary, law enforcement bodies, security services and medical personnel. The measures also target a technology company involved in the development of facial recognition systems allegedly used to monitor and suppress political opposition and peaceful protest activity.

These measures demonstrate the EU’s continued willingness to utilise sanctions not only as a foreign policy tool but also as a mechanism for responding to serious human rights concerns.

Extension of Crimea-Related Sanctions

Alongside the new designations, the Council has renewed the restrictive measures relating to Crimea and Sevastopol, extending them until 23 June 2027.

The EU reiterated its position that it does not recognise the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and continues to regard it as a violation of international law.

Compliance Implications for Businesses

The latest measures serve as another reminder of the rapid evolution of EU sanctions requirements. Businesses with international operations should consider:

Reviewing counterparties and beneficial ownership structures against updated sanctions lists;

Assessing exposure to shipping, logistics and energy-related activities that may involve sanctioned entities or shadow fleet operations;

Enhancing due diligence measures in relation to high-risk jurisdictions and complex cross-border transactions;

Updating sanctions screening systems to capture newly designated individuals and entities; and

Ensuring ongoing monitoring of evolving EU sanctions requirements.

As sanctions continue to expand beyond traditional Russian entities and increasingly target third-country facilitators, organisations must remain vigilant and adopt a risk-based approach to sanctions compliance.

Conclusion

The latest measures form part of the EU’s broader sanctions strategy in relation to Russia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. EU officials have indicated that work is underway on a broader 21st sanctions package.

While the measures outlined above consist primarily of new listings and designations under existing sanctions frameworks, additional restrictive measures may follow in the coming months. For regulated entities and businesses engaged in international trade, ongoing monitoring of sanctions developments remains essential to ensure compliance and mitigate regulatory, financial and reputational risks.

MK Compliance Limited can provide daily/weekly/monthly updates on sanctions, and AML regulatory developments. These updates ensure that you are kept informed about the latest regulatory changes, therefore ensuring comprehensive compliance.

In addition, we provide sanctions-related consulting services, including legal opinions, transaction reviews, screenings and background checks on your clients and related individuals/entities/counterparties, to ensure your business operations remain fully compliant with all applicable sanctions, mitigating the risk of breaches.