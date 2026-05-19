Luxembourg Just Made AML/CTF Compliance Significantly Easier

The Ministry of Justice has unveiled amlcft.public.lu, a centralised national reference portal on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, furthering...

Leading business law firm Luther was established in Luxembourg in 2010. The firm’s multilingual professionals advise domestic and international clients across numerous practice areas, particularly Corporate/M&A, Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Investment Management, Employment, and Real Estate. Our clients, ranging from multinational corporations, investment funds, financial institutions to private equity firms, have placed their trust in our interdisciplinary legal advice that aims to hit the mark. Luther employs over 420 lawyers and tax advisors and is present in ten German economic centers and has ten international offices in European and Asian financial centers.

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The Ministry of Justice has unveiled amlcft.public.lu, a centralised national reference portal on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, furthering Luxembourg’s commitment to robust financial crime compliance.

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