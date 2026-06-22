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22 June 2026

Enemalta Launches Preliminary Market Consultation For Strategic Malta-Gozo Interconnection Project

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Enemalta has initiated a preliminary market consultation for a major 132kV interconnector project linking Malta and Gozo, seeking industry input on technical specifications, risk allocation, and procurement strategy before formal tendering begins. The consultation covers submarine and land-based infrastructure design, with the first phase targeting 160MW export capacity, while offering economic operators a strategic opportunity to shape the project's development and future competitive procurement process.
Malta Government, Public Sector
Adrian Mallia
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Enemalta plc has launched a Preliminary Market Consultation (PMC) for the development of a new high-voltage electricity interconnection between Malta and Gozo, marking a significant step in the continued strengthening of Malta’s national energy infrastructure.

Issued under Regulation 40 of the Entities Operating in the Water, Energy, Transport and Postal Services Sectors Regulations, the PMC seeks industry feedback on the design, construction and installation of a 132kV interconnector operating through a 145kV cable system. The proposed project includes both submarine and land-based infrastructure, with a planned route extending between Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq in Malta and Għajnsielem in Gozo. The first phase is expected to provide an export capacity of approximately 160MW from Malta to Gozo.

From a procurement perspective, the exercise highlights the growing use of market consultations by contracting authorities to engage with economic operators before launching formal tender procedures. The consultation is expressly intended to gather technical, commercial and operational insights that will assist Enemalta in defining project specifications, identifying key risks, establishing realistic budgets and developing an appropriate procurement strategy. Participation in the PMC does not confer any advantage in future procurement procedures, nor does it constitute a commitment by Enemalta to proceed with a tender or contract award.

The PMC also provides a valuable opportunity for economic operators to influence the development of the future procurement process. By engaging with the contracting authority at this preliminary stage, participants can contribute to the formulation of technical specifications, project milestones, allocation of risks, packaging of contract requirements and other aspects of the procurement strategy. Such consultations are increasingly recognised as an effective mechanism for ensuring that large-scale infrastructure procurements are designed in a manner that is both technically achievable and capable of attracting robust market competition, whilst remaining compliant with the principles of transparency, equal treatment and non-discrimination.

The consultation covers a wide range of technical areas, including submarine cable design, marine surveys, environmental considerations, cable installation methodologies, horizontal directional drilling, and the construction of associated land infrastructure. Economic operators are also being invited to provide information on project milestones, indicative costs, delivery timeframes and experience in delivering comparable projects.

The project reflects Malta’s broader objective of enhancing energy security, network resilience and long-term sustainability. As infrastructure projects become increasingly complex and technically specialised, preliminary market consultations continue to play an important role in ensuring that future procurement processes are informed, transparent and capable of attracting competitive and innovative market participation.

Responses to the consultation are to be submitted electronically through Malta’s eProcurement platform by 14 July 2026.

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