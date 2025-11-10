Legal News - November 25

Gail Nohilly’s articles from William Fry are most popular:
November 2025 edition of Legal News.
Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.
- Ireland Looks to LNG for Energy Security
Ireland's lack of domestic gas storage has prompted action to meet EU energy security standards. A state-led LNG terminal and progress on the Shannon LNG project aim to address supply risks and ensure emergency capacity.
- Stamp Duty Reform to Benefit Equity Listings Under
€1bn
As part of Budget 2025, the Irish Government has proposed a reform to the stamp duty regime aimed at supporting small and mid-sized listed companies.
- The Digital Euro Project Moves to the Next
Phase
On 30 October 2025, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its decision to move to the next phase of the digital euro project.
- Irish High Court Grants Anti-Suit Injunction to
Protect Integrity of Liquidation
The Irish High Court recently granted an anti-suit injunction to the joint liquidators of companies in Irish winding-up proceedings.
- The Art of Staying Anonymous Confirmed: European
Court Decides
On 4 September 2025, the European Court of Justice delivered its decision in Case C-2025/645 between the European Data Protection Supervisor and the Single Resolution Board, exploring when pseudonymised data remains personal data.
- Integrating AI Systems: EIOPA's Roadmap for
(Re)insurance
On 6 August 2025, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published its Opinion on AI Governance and Risk Management.
- Irish Court Applies "Unambiguous
Impropriety" Exception to Privileged Correspondence
In QPQ Limited v Schute [2025] IEHC 474, the High Court considered an application to admit into evidence certain correspondence exchanged between the parties' solicitors. The Court ruled that the letters marked "without prejudice save as to costs" were admissible as they contained an implicit threat amounting to "unambiguous impropriety".
- Legal Lessons from the 2025 Ryder Cup
The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black prompted legal interest alongside sporting drama. As Ireland prepares for 2027, key legal and regulatory issues from this year's event offer valuable insights for stakeholders in sport, sponsorship, and law.
- Changing Times: Construction Contract Updated by
RIAI
The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has launched the RIAI Construction Contract 2025, a new set of standard form contracts designed to enhance collaboration, balance, and efficiency in construction projects in Ireland.
