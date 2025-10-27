Public Procurement Thresholds For 2026-2027

The European Commission made Delegated Regulations to update contract thresholds for the purposes of the public procurement Directives:

Delegated Regulation 2025/2152 in respect of the Public Contracts Directive,

Delegated Regulation 2025/2150 in respect of the Utilities Directive,

Delegated Regulation 2025/2151 in respect of the Concessions Directive.

Most thresholds have been revised downwards to reflect currency fluctuations, as required by the WTO Agreement on Government Procurement.

Main thresholds under the Public Contracts Directive are as follows:

2024-2025 2026-2027 Public works contracts €5,538,000 €5,404,000 Public supply and service contracts and design contests (central government authorities) €143,000 €140,000 Public supply and service contracts and design contests (sub-central contracting authorities) €221,000 €216,000 Public service contracts for social and other specific services in Annex XIV (light touch regime) €750,000 €750,000

Thresholds under the Utilities Directive are as follows:

2024-2025 2026-2027 Works contracts €5,538,000 €5,404,000 Supply and service contracts and design contests €443,000 €432,000 Service contracts for social and other specific services in Annex XVII (light touch regime) €1,000,000 €1,000,000

The threshold under the Concessions Directive is as follows:

2024-2025 2026-2027 Concessions €5,538,000 €5,404,000

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.