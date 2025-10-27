Public Procurement Thresholds For 2026-2027

- within Law Department Performance, Family and Matrimonial and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
The European Commission made Delegated Regulations to update contract thresholds for the purposes of the public procurement Directives:
- Delegated Regulation 2025/2152 in respect of the Public Contracts Directive,
- Delegated Regulation 2025/2150 in respect of the Utilities Directive,
- Delegated Regulation 2025/2151 in respect of the Concessions Directive.
Most thresholds have been revised downwards to reflect currency fluctuations, as required by the WTO Agreement on Government Procurement.
Main thresholds under the Public Contracts Directive are as follows:
|2024-2025
|2026-2027
|Public works contracts
|€5,538,000
|€5,404,000
|Public supply and service contracts and design contests (central government authorities)
|€143,000
|€140,000
|Public supply and service contracts and design contests (sub-central contracting authorities)
|€221,000
|€216,000
|Public service contracts for social and other specific services in Annex XIV (light touch regime)
|€750,000
|€750,000
Thresholds under the Utilities Directive are as follows:
|2024-2025
|2026-2027
|Works contracts
|€5,538,000
|€5,404,000
|Supply and service contracts and design contests
|€443,000
|€432,000
|Service contracts for social and other specific services in Annex XVII (light touch regime)
|€1,000,000
|€1,000,000
The threshold under the Concessions Directive is as follows:
|2024-2025
|2026-2027
|Concessions
|€5,538,000
|€5,404,000
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.