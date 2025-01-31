Portuguese Golden Visa 2025 Processing Updates

The Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (AIMA) recently held a meeting (January) with legal representatives to discuss key updates and processing changes for the Portuguese Golden Visa programme in 2025.

The key changes can be summarised as follows:

Citizenship Residency Period: The five-year residency period for citizenship begins on the date of the initial application fee payment (allowing elapsed time since application not to be wasted – as it counts toward the five-year residency requirement for citizenship).

Digital Transition: AIMA is moving to a fully digital system to streamline processing. Expect a transition period for pending cases (applications awaiting their initial biometric appointments will be prioritised).

Document Validity: All documents will need to be re-submitted online (this includes personal and investment-related documentation). Their validity will be assessed based on the resubmission date.

Language Flexibility: Documents in English, Spanish, or French no longer require translation.

Final Fees: Final fees are to be paid at the biometric appointment. Reimbursement is available for rejected applications.

Other relevant updates include the following:

AIMA aims to streamline application processing and improve efficiency by transitioning towards greater reliance on digital platforms. To this end, they are prioritising applications awaiting their initial biometric appointments and focusing on addressing abandoned applications.

Biometric appointments will be scheduled from 15 January 2025, in chronological order of document uploads. Appointments can be scheduled between 30 to 90 days in advance.

Following successful biometrics and a thorough review, AIMA will proceed with the issuance of Golden Visa cards. Applicants will be notified if any issues are identified during the process and required to make corrections.

Existing cards remain valid until June 2025. Renewals will continue to be processed in person at AIMA offices. A dedicated platform for booking renewal appointments will be made available in the coming months. Dixcart is actively requesting in-person biometrics appointments for renewal applications.

Card validity varies based on the investment type: two years for fund-based clients and three years for property-based clients. Government fees are subject to potential changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.