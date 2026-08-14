The Hidden Cost of Neglecting IP Renewals

Real-World Lessons in Portfolio Disintegration

An intellectual property portfolio is one of the few corporate assets that can be destroyed not by litigation, competition, or market forces, but by an unopened envelope. A patent that survived a three-year prosecution battle, two examination reports, and a pre-grant opposition can cease to exist because a renewal fee of a few thousand rupees went unpaid on a date nobody was watching. The asset does not degrade. It disappears.

This is the asymmetry that defines IP maintenance, and it is the reason most portfolio failures never make it into a boardroom deck: the loss is administrative in origin but catastrophic in effect.

The Asymmetric Risk of IP Maintenance

Consider the arithmetic that legal departments routinely ignore. A single pharmaceutical patent may represent eight-figure R&D expenditure, years of clinical and regulatory groundwork, and a market position competitors cannot replicate. The annuity that keeps it alive is trivial by comparison. Yet the trivial payment carries the entire weight of the investment behind it. Miss it, and the exclusivity evaporates; the invention falls into the public domain, and the money spent generating it becomes a gift to every competitor in the class.

The organizational failure is one of category. Maintenance gets filed under back-office administration rather than what it actually is: a recurring, hard-deadline risk exposure sitting on the balance sheet. Nobody assigns a risk officer to “did we pay the annuity,” because the payment feels clerical. The consequence of missing it is anything but.

What follows is an examination of exactly how these losses occur under Indian statute, why restoration is a far weaker safety net than most proprietors assume, and what a defensible renewal framework looks like in practice.

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Patents. The High-Stakes Reality of Lapsed Rights in India

The mechanics of maintenance

Patent renewal in India is governed by Section 53 of the Patents Act, 1970, read with Rule 80 of the Patents Rules, 2003 and not, as is sometimes assumed, by Section 142, which addresses fees generally and only cross-references the extension mechanism at sub-section (4). The distinction matters when you are drafting instructions to an agent or auditing a docketing record, because citing the wrong provision is often the first visible symptom of a maintenance process nobody actually understands.

The structure of patent maintenance fees India operates as follows:

No annuity is payable for the first two years. The renewal obligation begins from the third year, calculated from the date of filing (or the priority date for Convention applications), not from the date of grant.

Fees are payable annually before the expiration of the relevant patent year, and they escalate progressively over the twenty-year term — the later years carry materially higher annuities, which is precisely when portfolios are most likely to be neglected because the commercial team assumes the asset is “mature.”

Where a patent is granted more than two years after filing, the annuities that accrued during pendency become payable together within a defined window after grant — a lump-sum catch-up that surprises proprietors who budgeted for a single year’s fee.

A six-month extension is available by filing Form 4 with the prescribed surcharge under Rule 80(1A). This is the last line of defence before lapse, and it is routinely missed because the underlying deadline was never docketed correctly in the first place.

Exhaust the Form 4 extension without payment, and the patent ceases to have effect. It lapses.

The restoration hurdle

Lapse is not always terminal, but the restoration route is far narrower than proprietors treat it. Sections 60, 61, and 62 govern the revival of lapsed patents, and each imposes a distinct constraint.

Section 60 permits the patentee (or legal representative, or one of several joint holders with the Controller’s leave) to apply for restoration by filing Form 15 within eighteen months from the date the patent ceased to have effect. This eighteen-month window is the single most important number in Indian patent maintenance, and it has two unforgiving features:

It is a hard outer limit. Courts have occasionally intervened on extraordinary facts but these are exceptions, not a strategy. Once eighteen months pass, restoration is effectively foreclosed, and the loss becomes permanent.

The applicant must satisfy the Controller that the failure to pay was unintentional, and that the application was made without undue delay. These are conjunctive burdens. “Unintentional” is read strictly. Mere oversight, a lost email, or financial belt-tightening will not automatically clear the bar. Under Section 60(3), the application must carry a verified statement fully setting out the circumstances of non-payment, and the Controller may demand further evidence: docketing logs, payment authorizations, agent correspondence, proof that a system existed and failed rather than never existed at all. A proprietor who cannot document why the payment was missed is a proprietor who has already lost the argument.

The vulnerability gap and competitor exploitation

Even a successful restoration does not fully rewind the clock, and this is where commercial damage compounds. Section 62 protects third parties who began exploiting the invention during the interval between lapse and the publication of the restoration application. Restoration is not a time machine: the patentee’s rights resume prospectively, but the intervening user retains protection for what they lawfully commenced during the gap, and the Controller may impose conditions or licences to preserve that equity.

A competitor watching the register can identify a lapsed patent, commence manufacture or definite preparatory investment during the lapsed period, and secure a permanent foothold that survives your restoration. You may get your patent back. You will not get your exclusivity back against that party. In a crowded therapeutic or technology class, that single intervening user can be the difference between market control and a fragmented field.

Trademarks. Brand Erosion, Removal, and Competitor Squatting

Trademarks operate on a different clock but expose the proprietor to a structurally similar trap with the added danger that brand assets are frequently the least professionally docketed part of a portfolio.

The renewal cycle and the shadow period

Under Section 25 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, registration lasts ten years and is renewable for successive ten-year terms on filing Form TM-R with the prescribed fee. The statute builds in procedural safeguards that proprietors mistake for guarantees:

Section 25(3) obliges the Registrar to issue a notice (the RG-3 renewal notice) before the registration expires, informing the proprietor of the expiry date and renewal conditions. This provision is mandatory. The Registrar cannot lawfully remove a mark without discharging it, a point Indian High Courts have reinforced repeatedly, scrutinising whether the notice was genuinely served rather than merely dispatched. But a proprietor who relies on receiving this notice has surrendered control of their own asset to the post. Recent litigation has turned precisely on whether a dispatch number, without proof of actual receipt, satisfies the obligation — and proprietors who staked their renewal on the Registry’s notice found themselves litigating service of process instead of running their business.

The proviso to Section 25(3) permits renewal within six months of expiry on payment of the prescribed fee and surcharge. Miss the renewal date, and this is the first fallback.

Section 25(4) governs restoration proper: where a mark has been removed for non-payment, the proprietor may apply after six months and within one year of the last registration’s expiry, and the Registrar may restore and renew if satisfied that it is just to do so. Discretion, again, is the operative constraint.

Restoration versus fresh application and why the difference is existential

When a mark falls off the register and the restoration window is missed, proprietors reach for the apparent alternative: file afresh. This is where continuous-use rights quietly disintegrate.

A fresh application starts a new priority date. Every day of use, reputation, and market recognition accumulated under the original registration ceases to anchor your statutory rights. In a first-to-file-sensitive system, that reset is an open invitation.

The window exposes you to squatting. A competitor or bad-faith applicant monitoring lapsed marks can file for the identical or deceptively similar mark once the Section 26 protection expires. You are then not renewing your own registration rather you are opposing someone else’s application to register your own brand, on a clock and evidentiary burden you did not choose.

The burden of proof shifts from infringement to passing off. With a live registration, enforcement rests on Section 29 infringement, which is a statutory right that presumes validity and requires the defendant to justify their use. Lose the registration, and you are pushed into common-law passing off, where you must independently prove reputation, misrepresentation, and damage. That is a slower, costlier, evidence-heavy posture, and against a party who has since registered the mark, you may be fighting from behind.

This is trademark renewal management in its starkest form: the difference between a two-page renewal filing and a multi-year passing-off action is a single missed date.

The operational breakdown

Trademark portfolios disintegrate most often during corporate mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring. A firm acquires a target with two hundred marks across a dozen jurisdictions; the diligence checklist confirms the marks exist but never verifies the next renewal date or whether the address for service still routes the Registry’s Section 25(3) notice to a monitored inbox. Eighteen months post-close, a mark lapses because the notice went to the target’s decommissioned mailroom.

Building an Ironclad IP Renewal Framework

A defensible maintenance framework treats renewals as a controlled risk process, not a clerical afterthought. The governance protocols that separate resilient portfolios from fragile ones:

Dual-docketing with independent verification

Maintain two independent deadline systems and reconcile them on a fixed cycle. Redundancy is the point: a single system cannot catch its own blind spots. Verify both against the CGPDTM public registry rather than trusting internal records alone, because the register is the only source of truth about what the Controller actually believes about your asset.

Chain-of-title hygiene as a standing obligation

Every assignment, merger, name change, or address-for-service update must be recorded with the CGPDTM promptly. If the register does not know who you are, the statutory notice will not reach you, and the mandatory-notice protections of Section 25(3) become worthless in practice.

Pre-M&A IP due diligence built around maintenance

A diligence checklist that confirms marks and patents exist is inadequate. It must capture: the next renewal date for every asset; proof of the last renewal (receipts, not assurances); the current recorded address for service; and any lapse currently sitting inside a restoration window. Assets in a restoration period are contingent liabilities that must be surfaced before close, not discovered after.

Conclusion

Not every asset warrants renewal. Distinguish deliberate voluntary abandonment (a documented, authorized choice to let a low-value asset go, with the rationale recorded) from involuntary lapse (a governance failure). A portfolio that can articulate why it dropped each abandoned asset is a portfolio in control. A portfolio that discovers its losses at audit is not.

The through-line is simple to state and hard to institutionalise: maintenance is a risk-management function that happens to look like paperwork. Treat it as paperwork, and you will eventually explain to a board why an asset the company spent years and crores building is now free for anyone to use. Treat it as risk, and the envelope never goes unopened.

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FAQs

If I forgot to pay my patent renewal fee, can I still pay it late without the patent lapsing?

Yes, within a limited window. Indian patent law allows a six-month extension beyond the annuity due date by filing Form 4 with the prescribed surcharge under Rule 80(1A) of the Patents Rules, 2003. Crucially, this is not the same as restoration, the patent has not yet lapsed during this extension period; it is still in force provided you pay within those six months. Restoration under Section 60 only becomes relevant once this extension is exhausted and the patent has actually ceased to have effect. Proprietors frequently conflate the two, and the distinction matters: paying within the Form 4 window is a routine late payment, whereas restoration requires proving the failure was unintentional before the Controller.

My trademark was removed from the register two years ago. Can I still get it back?

No, the statutory restoration route has closed. Restoration under Section 25(4) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 must be applied for after six months but within one year of the expiry of the last registration. Once that one-year window passes, the mark cannot be restored, regardless of how long it was previously registered or how strong your reputation in it is. The only remaining option is filing a fresh application, which resets your priority date and shifts your enforcement position from statutory infringement to common-law passing off. If your mark was removed two years ago, you should also urgently check whether a third party has since applied for or registered an identical or similar mark, as the Section 26 protection against such applications will have long expired.

Who is legally responsible if my external IP agent misses a renewal deadline — them or my company?

As the registered proprietor, the legal consequence of a lapse falls on you: the patent office or trademark registry acts against the asset, not against your agent. Losing the right is your loss to bear, and any recovery against a negligent agent is a separate professional-liability matter, not a defence to the lapse itself. That said, documented agent negligence can strengthen a restoration application, the Controller assesses whether the non-payment was "unintentional," and clear evidence that a diligent instruction was given but mishandled by the agent can support that case. This is precisely why dual-docketing and independent verification against the CGPDTM register matter: relying on a single external party leaves you carrying a risk you cannot fully control and may not be able to recover.