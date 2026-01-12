MahaRERA's Circular On Registered Agreements For Sale And Cancellation Deeds

Registered Agreements for Sale ("AFS") serve as the foundation of real estate transactions in India's regulated primary market. The comprehensive framework established by RERA...

I. Introduction

Registered Agreements for Sale (“AFS”) serve as the foundation of real estate transactions in India's regulated primary market. The comprehensive framework established by RERA allows promoters to annul agreements in cases of payment default, however, the lack of a statutory procedure to confer legal finality to such cancellations has created a persistent operational challenge.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (“MahaRERA”) through Circular No. 50/2025, issued on 18 November 2025, signifies a significant change in enforcement practices. By instituting a standard operating procedure (“SOP”) to designate an authority-appointed representative for the execution and registration of outstanding sale agreements or cancellation deeds in instances of default, MahaRERA has addressed a crucial procedural gap that previously hindered the resale of units, reduced cash flows, and ultimately distorted the economics of projects under RERA.

II. Legal and Procedural Context RERA's Statutory Framework

According to Section 11(5) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (“RERA”), a promoter is permitted to cancel an allotment strictly in accordance with the sale agreement, and an affected allottee has the right to seek redress if such cancellation is deemed arbitrary, unilateral, or in violation of the contract. Nonetheless, RERA does not outline a procedure to enforce a termination against a non-compliant party once the Agreement for Sale (AFS) has been duly registered.

In numerous cases brought before MahaRERA, a promoter effectively terminates the AFS due to payment defaults but faces challenges in reselling the unit since the registered document has not been officially revoked. This procedural shortcoming has frequently compelled promoters to seek enforcement through execution proceedings under Section 40 of RERA or, in certain instances, to engage in civil court actions for the cancellation of documents, both of which are protracted and fraught with uncertainty.

III. Judicial Clarification and Regulatory Response

In a landmark dispute involving Macrotech Developers Ltd., MahaRERA had permitted termination of the allotment and directed execution of a cancellation deed. However, complications arose at the stage of implementation when the executing officer sought to compel the Sub-Registrar to unilaterally cancel a duly registered Agreement for Sale. This direction was refused by the registration authority and subsequently became the subject matter of judicial scrutiny before the Bombay High Court.

The High Court decisively clarified the legal position by drawing a distinction between cancellation of a registered instrument and execution of a document pursuant to a valid adjudicatory order. While holding that MahaRERA does not possess the power to order unilateral cancellation of a registered document by the Sub-Registrar, the Court affirmed that the Authority is well within its jurisdiction to appoint a “fit and proper person” to execute the necessary conveyance or cancellation deed on behalf of a defaulting party, provided such relief flows from the original adjudication. This interpretation preserved the sanctity of the registration framework while simultaneously ensuring that regulatory orders are not rendered ineffective due to non-cooperation by promoters or allottees.

This judicial clarification became the foundation for the Standard Operating Procedure introduced through Circular No. 50/2025. The SOP institutionalises the execution mechanism recognised by the Court by formally empowering MahaRERA to nominate an authorised officer for execution of documents and mandating registration authorities to accept and register deeds so executed pursuant to regulatory directions. In doing so, the Circular bridges a long-standing enforcement gap between adjudicatory relief and ground-level execution.

Media reports indicate that the SOP was issued in direct compliance with the High Court's ruling and is expected to substantially reduce procedural bottlenecks that previously delayed registration of documents despite final regulatory orders. By aligning judicial interpretation with administrative practice, the Circular marks a significant step towards ensuring certainty, enforceability, and timely relief within Maharashtra's real estate regulatory framework.

IV. Why the Circular Matters: Legal Certainty Meets Commercial Efficiency

Unlocking Commercially Stranded Inventory



Before the Circular was issued, promoters often faced a regulatory deadlock where, despite lawfully terminating allotments due to repeated payment defaults, allottees refused to sign cancellation deeds. This lack of cooperation led to units becoming commercially stranded, hindering inventory turnover and delaying revenue recognition. The Standard Operating Procedure now offers a clear and legally endorsed method for completing necessary documentation, allowing promoters to regularize title records and reintroduce terminated units into the marketplace. The result is enhanced asset liquidity and improved project viability without undermining the adjudicatory process.



Mitigating Cash Flow and Financing Risk



In capital-intensive real estate projects, delays in documentation lead directly to financial strain. Extended uncertainty regarding title and registration impacts cash flows, raises financing costs, and may trigger covenant-related issues with institutional lenders. By facilitating the prompt execution and registration of documents following final regulatory orders, the Circular tackles these risks at a foundational level. It reinforces the idea that regulatory adjudication must lead to commercially viable outcomes, thereby safeguarding the economic stability of ongoing projects.



Strengthening Regulatory Enforcement Architecture



The Circular provides much-needed clarity regarding the institutional roles of the regulator and the registration authorities. It confirms that the authority to enforce adjudicatory outcomes resides with MahaRERA, while the registration authorities are limited to the statutory registration of such duly executed instruments. This clear distinction resolves previous ambiguities that often led to enforcement deadlocks and procedural standstills, thus restoring predictability to the regulatory framework.



Safeguarding Allottee Rights Without Allowing Procedural Delays



Crucially, the Circular does not undermine or eliminate the substantive rights of allottees. Challenges to termination orders based on merits remain fully accessible within the statutory framework. What the SOP addresses is the exploitation of procedural non-cooperation as a mean to indefinitely postpone the legal ramifications of a concluded adjudication. By eliminating this leverage, the Circular ensures that final regulatory decisions achieve legal finality within a reasonable timeframe, balancing consumer protection with the necessity for orderly market operations.



Comparative- Analysis Pre- and Post-Circular Enforcement Landscape

Feature Pre-Circulation Position Post-Circulation Position Termination finality Promoters could terminate but could not enforce cancellation against non-cooperating allottees MahaRERA can appoint an official to execute and register cancellations Registration authority role Uncertain, risk-averse Clear obligation to register duly executed documents Commercial Turnaround Slow, litigation-prone Faster, predictable enforcement Cash-flow impact Elevated risk Reduced risk, better lender confidence Enforcement clarity Fragmented by case law Standardised SOP across matters

Broader Sector Developments



The circular is a component of a wider trajectory in the development of RERA's regulatory enforcement framework. Recent rulings issued by MahaRERA demonstrate a steady approach in acknowledging and preserving a promoter's contractual entitlement to annul agreements for sale due to ongoing payment defaults, as long as such annulment is carried out strictly in line with the stipulations of the Agreement for Sale and the statutory framework of RERA. In this regard, the regulator has, in several cases stemming from a Sunteck Realty project, confirmed the enforceability of payment obligations under RERA and upheld cancellations when allottees were determined to be in persistent violation of their financial responsibilities. Simultaneously, disputes related to enforcement in different factual scenarios continue to reveal unresolved complexities within the RERA framework. Courts and appellate tribunals have been called upon to resolve refund and compensation claims in instances where agreements for sale were either never executed or where promoters had solicited or accepted advances exceeding the statutory limit set forth in Section 13 of RERA. Such rulings emphasize the legal ambiguity that remains concerning documentation, advance payments, and entitlement to refunds, especially in cases where the execution or legitimacy of agreements is itself contested. These developments highlight the ongoing necessity for regulatory and procedural clarity to ensure uniformity in outcomes and to balance the interests of promoters and allottees within the RERA framework.

V. Practical Takeaways for Market Participants

Cancellation and termination must adhere strictly to RERA procedures to prevent delays in enforcement and resale. Accurate records of payment defaults, notices, and regulatory orders are essential to bolster termination and enforcement actions. The SOP enhances certainty regarding the resale and monetization of terminated inventory, which is significant for assessments by lenders and investors. Clearer execution timelines diminish enforcement risks in projects that are plagued by recurring termination disputes. Allottees maintain the right to contest termination based on merits, but failure to cooperate following final adjudication will not impede registration. The SOP introduces consistency to execution processes, necessitating updates to contractual documentation and enforcement strategies.

