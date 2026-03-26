New Rent Rules 2026: Model Tenancy Act, Digital Rent Authorities And Overstay Penalties For Landlords And Corporate Tenants

Various states have started to implement the Centre's Model Tenancy Act (MTA) framework through their "New Rent Rules 2026" which will operate until 2025 and until the beginning of 2026. The process of recording and enforcing both residential and commercial tenancy agreements in India has entered a new phase which will transform current practices.

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Article Insights

Jolwarhring Hrangbung’s articles from Legitpro Law are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Legitpro Law are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Transport and Strategy topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

1. Introduction

Various states have started to implement the Centre's Model Tenancy Act (MTA) framework through their "New Rent Rules 2026" which will operate until 2025 and until the beginning of 2026. The process of recording and enforcing both residential and commercial tenancy agreements in India has entered a new phase which will transform current practices. The process of rent collection shows that different states implement their own methods yet three main elements have emerged as standard practice. The three elements include tenants registering their agreements through digital platforms and landlords providing definite rules for security deposits and rent increases and landlords obtaining specific legal actions which allow them to charge overstay fees against tenants who remain after their lease ends.

For landlords, corporate tenants and real estate teams, these changes move rent from an informal, often under documented relationship into a more transparent, portal driven and time bound regime. The challenge is to align legacy contracts, leasing playbooks and portfolio management processes with a framework that expects more from both sides especially around written agreements, timely registration and disciplined exits.

2. From Verbal Deals To Digital Rent Authorities(/)

The Shift To Written, Digitally Registered Tenancies

Historically, large parts of India’s rental market have operated on verbal understandings, unregistered agreements or minimally stamped documents, particularly in the residential and small commercial segments. Disputes over rent, repairs or eviction then landed in over burdened civil courts, where cases could drag on for years and neither landlords nor tenants had predictable outcomes.

The New Rent Rules 2026 aim to change this by making a written tenancy agreement, filed with a designated Rent Authority, the central organising document of the landlord tenant relationship. In most adopting states, parties are now expected to execute a written contract and submit it to an online Rent Authority portal within a fixed period, typically 60 days from signing with digital stamping and basic KYC of both sides.

Mandatory Digital Registration

Under the Model Tenancy style rules, registration with the Rent Authority is more than just an administrative step. Key practical changes include:

Tenancy agreements must be uploaded to state specific portals, with details of the premises, rent, deposit, duration, and parties’ identities, usually within 60 days of execution. Failure to register can attract monetary penalties (starting around a few thousand rupees in some states, with higher fines for repeat or deliberate non compliance), and may limit the ability to fully rely on rent specific forums in case of disputes. In some jurisdictions, Rent Authority systems are being integrated with property registration, municipal and police verification databases to reduce fraud, benami arrangements and informal sub-letting.

For individual landlords, this means greater formality and a short compliance runway after signing. For corporate tenants and portfolio managers, it adds a new procedural step that must be built into checklists whenever space is taken or renewed.

Residential, Commercial And Corporate Leases

Although early media narratives have focused on residential tenants, the Model Tenancy template and many state rules are drafted broadly enough to cover both residential and commercial premises, subject to state level thresholds and carve outs. Some states consider raising security deposit limits while establishing special regulations for big commercial and institutional leases but the fundamental requirement demands a written contract that both parties must register.

For corporate occupiers, this means the New Rent Rules 2026 are relevant not only for company leased housing but also for office, retail and warehouse portfolios in states that have adopted the framework. The compliance burden will vary by location, for example, premises in NCR may be affected differently across Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida depending on each jurisdiction’s implementation choices.

3. Deposits, Rent Increases And Repairs

Security Deposit Caps And Rent Hikes

One of the most visible elements of the new rent regime is standardisation of security deposits and more structured rules around rent increases. The New Rent Rules 2026 together with their Model Tenancy guidelines establish a security deposit limit which applies to residential tenancies. The guidelines restrict property owners from asking their tenants to pay more than two months' rent as security deposits which ends the industry practice of requiring six to eleven months’ rent as upfront payment.

Rent increases are also subject to clearer guardrails. The emerging pattern is that:

Rent can usually be revised only once in a twelve month period, unless the agreement itself contemplates a different, lawful mechanism. Landlords must provide prior written notice of any increase, typically in line with the notice period agreed in the contract. Sudden midterm rent increases which occur without prior notification and which exceed contractual limits will face scrutiny by the Rent Authority or Court.

For corporate tenants, these rules dovetail with internal budgeting and approval processes. Annual increase cycles, escalation percentages and notice periods in standard templates should now be aligned both with internal practice and with what state rules contemplate as reasonable.

Responsibilities For Repairs And Maintenance

Another area that the Model Tenancy framework tries to clarify is allocation of repair and maintenance responsibilities between landlords and tenants. Typically:

Landlords are responsible for structural repairs and major building systems such as the roof, external walls, foundational elements, primary plumbing and electrical infrastructure, and common area facilities. Tenants are responsible for day to day upkeep and minor repairs arising from ordinary use, such as small fixtures, routine wear and tear and minor internal fittings.

The rules establish standard schedules which display demonstration items that both Rent Authorities and Courts can use to determine cost allocations. Landlords and corporate tenants must ensure that their lease schedules either match or explicitly deviate from established defaults because this requirement has become more vital than maintaining unclear maintenance clauses for future negotiation.

4. Eviction, Overstay Penalties And Faster Dispute Resolution

Eviction Grounds And The New Dispute Resolution Track

A core promise of the New Rent Rules 2026 is a faster, more specialised route for resolving rent disputes. Instead of funnelling every matter into the general civil court system, the framework envisages a three tier structure:

Rent Authority for registration, basic compliance and certain summary issues. Rent Court for more substantive disputes, including eviction and recovery of arrears. Rent Tribunal as an appellate forum, with powers to review Rent Court decisions.

Landlords can approach Rent Courts for eviction on defined grounds, such as chronic nonpayment of rent which occurs when tenants fail to pay rent for two or more consecutive months. The grounds for eviction include cases where tenants misuse premises or make unauthorized structural changes or refuse to vacate after their tenancy ends despite receiving proper notice. State rules typically prescribe indicative timelines, for example, aiming to dispose of certain categories of rent disputes within around 60 days though real world timelines will depend on capacity.

Overstay Penalties

Perhaps the most talked about feature of the 2026 rent rules is the treatment of tenants who overstay after their tenancy has lawfully ended. Drawing from the Model Tenancy template, many state rules provide that:

If a tenant fails to vacate after the expiry of the tenancy and, where applicable, after a Rent Court or Tribunal order, the landlord may claim compensation at up to twice the agreed monthly rent for the first two months of unauthorised occupation. Thereafter, compensation may be increased up to four times the monthly rent for the period of continued unauthorised stay, until the premises are handed back.

The intent is to deter indefinite holdover and make it economically unattractive for tenants to treat premises as a quasi permanent right despite contractual or judicial termination. For corporate tenants, this development creates new challenges because they must control their departure schedules, which now result in actual expenses when they fail to meet handover deadlines, instead of facing only theoretical legal dangers.

5. What This Means For Landlords, Corporate Tenants And Operators

Landlords

For individual and institutional landlords, the New Rent Rules 2026 offer a better enforcement toolkit. Clearer eviction grounds, overstay penalties and specialised forums but in exchange for a higher compliance baseline. Digital registration within prescribed timelines, adherence to deposit caps, and more transparent handling of notices and repairs will all be scrutinised if a matter reaches a Rent Authority or Court.

Landlords also need to recalibrate expectations on upfront cash flows in residential markets. Two month deposit norms, coupled with procedural requirements, may push some to rely more on credit checks, guarantors or insurance products rather than oversized security deposits to manage risk.

Tenants And Corporate Occupiers

The new framework provides tenants in retail and corporate environments with improved ability to forecast their future costs which include deposits and rent increases and maintenance expenses while receiving protection against unprovoked eviction. The tenants receive better grounds to fight against unjust demands because written agreements and registered terms show them how to prepare for yearly cost increases.

The flip side is an increased onus to respect contractual expiry dates and agreed processes. Corporate occupiers, in particular, will need tighter internal coordination between business units, real estate teams and finance to ensure that renewal, relocation or consolidation decisions are taken early enough to avoid overstay scenarios. Holdover clauses, grace periods and notice mechanisms in standard templates should be re-examined in light of the new penalty architecture.

Co Living, Co Working And Prop Tech Operators

Operators running co living, co working, student housing or managed rental platforms operate under multiple levels through their primary lease with property owners and their various sub license agreements which they use to manage their operations with their customers. The New Rent Rules 2026 require them to demonstrate their operational structure through their official agreements which they submit to Rent Authorities while ensuring their end user documents meet all legal requirements for deposits and notices and conduct.

Operators face a risk of getting stuck because landlords will use overstay penalties against them while tenants will protect their rights through consumer protection laws and rent regulations. The Process requires early contact with local Rent Authorities together with template alignment between head leases and sub agreements.

6. Action Points

With New Rent Rules 2026 beginning to bite across key markets, landlords and occupiers should move beyond social media summaries to concrete implementation. Practical steps include:

Inventory and classify leased premises in states that have adopted new rent rules, and check which existing agreements are registered with Rent Authorities and which are not. Standardise rent agreement templates to incorporate deposit caps, annual rent increase mechanics, detailed repair schedules and overstay clauses that track state level rules.

Build internal calendars and approval workflows so that tenancy expiries, renewal negotiations and handovers are planned well before deadlines, especially for corporate portfolios.

Update tenant facing processes (including for company leased housing) to capture the information and documentation needed for timely digital registration and compliance with Rent Authority requirements.

Train in house real estate, admin and legal teams on using state rent portals and engaging with Rent Authorities, Courts and Tribunals, so that disputes can be resolved quickly and on the front foot.

Handled proactively, the New Rent Rules 2026 can bring a measure of order and predictability to a market long dominated by informal practices. The opportunity for sophisticated landlords and corporate tenants is to use this transition to professionalise their leasing portfolios, rather than treating compliance as a box ticking exercise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.