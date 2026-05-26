Maharashtra Land Records Explained (Video)

This podcast episode provides a comprehensive breakdown of Maharashtra's land record system, exploring the legal framework that governs property documentation and rights in the state.

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In this episode of Podcast Bites by IndiaLaw LLP, host Payal Jena breaks down the complete legal framework of Maharashtra land records, including the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966 and the Maharashtra Land Revenue Record of Rights Rules, 1971. From understanding the 7/12 extract (Satbara) and mutation entries (Form VI) to decoding occupant class, encumbrances, and Form 8A, this episode offers a practical guide to verifying ownership and avoiding costly mistakes in property transactions.

Learn why the Record of Rights carries a presumption of truth under Section 157, how title flows through the mutation process, and why a registered sale deed always prevails over revenue records in ownership disputes. Whether you are a buyer, lawyer, or investor, this episode provides a step-by-step due diligence checklist to ensure clear and marketable title in Maharashtra.

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