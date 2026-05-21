Maharashtra NA Land Reform 2025 Explained: No Collector Permission, No NA Tax & Single-Window System (Video)

The Maharashtra Land Revenue Code Second Amendment Act, 2025 introduces transformative reforms to agricultural land conversion procedures in India. This podcast episode examines how the new legislation streamlines the NA conversion process through a single-window system and eliminates traditional bureaucratic requirements. Host Payal Jena analyzes the practical implications of these regulatory changes for landowners and developers.

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In this episode of Podcast Bites by IndiaLaw LLP, host Payal Jena breaks down the sweeping changes introduced under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code Second Amendment Act, 2025, transforming the process of converting agricultural land to non-agricultural (NA) use. The reform eliminates the need for separate Collector permission, introduces a single-window system, and integrates NA conversion directly with planning approvals under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

The amendment also abolishes the long-criticized annual NA tax, replacing it with a one-time premium, simplifies bank financing by removing the NA Sanad requirement, and enables automatic updates to land records like the 7/12 extract. This reform significantly reduces red tape, improves transparency, and streamlines land development processes across Maharashtra.

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