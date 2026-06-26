Family Members Or Heirs: Distinct Routes To Tenancy Succession

In Parsi Punchayet Funds and Properties, Bombay v. Ms. Katty J. Mistry (Writ Petition No. 3944 of 2000), the Bombay High Court considered an important question concerning succession to statutory tenancy under Section 5(11)(c)(i) of The Bombay Rents, Hotel and Lodging House Rates Control Act, 1947 (Bombay Rent Act): whether an heir may inherit a tenancy without having resided with the deceased tenant.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co founded on a century of legal achievements, is one of India’s leading full-service law firms. The Firm’s mission is to enable business by providing solutions as trusted advisers through excellence, responsiveness, innovation and collaboration. SAM & Co is known globally for its exceptional practices in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, competition law, insolvency & bankruptcy, dispute resolution, capital markets, banking & finance and projects & infrastructure.

Article Insights

Ashoo Gupta’s articles from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

in India

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

Introduction

In Parsi Punchayet Funds and Properties, Bombay v. Ms. Katty J. Mistry (Writ Petition No. 3944 of 2000), the Bombay High Court considered an important question concerning succession to statutory tenancy under Section 5(11)(c)(i) of The Bombay Rents, Hotel and Lodging House Rates Control Act, 1947 (Bombay Rent Act): whether an heir may inherit a tenancy without having resided with the deceased tenant.

The Court held that Section 5(11)(c)(i) provides two distinct routes to succession and that, in the absence of a family member residing with the deceased tenant, an heir may succeed to the tenancy without proving residence. The decision confirms that tenancy rights may devolve according to personal law and emphasises the limited scope of interference with concurrent findings of fact in writ proceedings.

Genesis of the Dispute

The Petitioner, Parsi Punchayet Funds and Properties, Bombay (Trust), acting through its trustees, is the landlord of Flat No. 2 situated on the first floor of Patel Building, Dadar, Mumbai (Premises). The Respondent, Ms. Katty J. Mistry, claimed tenancy rights in respect of the Premises.

Aggrieved by the concurrent decisions recognising the Respondent as the tenant of the Premises, the Trust invoked the writ jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution to challenge the judgment dated September 30, 1999 passed by the Appellate Bench of the Small Causes Court, Mumbai, affirming the Trial Court's order dated December 16, 1997.

Respondent's claim to tenancy

The dispute originated from an application filed by the Respondent under Section 5(11)(c)(i) of the Bombay Rent Act seeking recognition as tenant and transfer of rent receipts to her name.

According to the Respondent, the original tenant, Mr. Baji B. Patel (Baji), was her first cousin and remained in occupation of the Premises until his death on April 23, 1993. She claimed that, having resided with him and other family members, she had become entitled to succeed to the tenancy. After the Trust declined to accept rent from her and furnished a form for new allottees, she instituted proceedings seeking recognition of her tenancy rights and issuance of rent receipts in her name.

Trust's defence

The Trust opposed the claim, admitting that Baji was the original tenant but denying any landlord-tenant relationship with the Respondent. It contended that she was neither a contractual nor a statutory tenant and further argued that the proceedings were bad for non-joinder, since other legal heirs of the deceased tenant had not been impleaded.

The Trust further disputed the Respondent's claimed relationship with Baji and denied that she had been residing with him at the time of his death, asserting that the deceased tenant had been living alone.

According to the Trust, after the death of Baji, its representative secured the Premises and affixed a notice inviting claims from his legal heirs to safeguard the Premises and its contents. However, on returning shortly thereafter, the representative allegedly found the lock broken and certain persons having entered the Premises, following which a police complaint was lodged.

Treating the Respondent as an unauthorised occupant rather than a lawful successor to the tenancy, the Trust alleged that she was unlawfully occupying the Premises, denied that she had ever tendered rent, and challenged the Court's jurisdiction. Accordingly, it opposed her claim for recognition as tenant and transfer of rent receipts in her favour.

Concurrent Findings and Proceedings Before the High Court

Both parties led oral and documentary evidence in support of their respective cases. Upon considering the evidence, the Small Causes Court, Mumbai, by judgment dated December 16, 1997, declared the Respondent to be the tenant of the Premises and directed the Trust to issue rent receipts in her name.

The Trust challenged the decision in Appeal No. 407 of 1998. By judgment dated September 30, 1999, the Appellate Bench of the Small Causes Court affirmed the declaration of tenancy but reversed the finding that the Respondent had been residing with the deceased tenant, Baji, at the time of his death.

Aggrieved by the concurrent finding recognising the Respondent as tenant, the Trust filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court, which was admitted on August 16, 2000. During its pendency, changes in the composition of the trustees were brought on record.

Contentions of the Trust Before the High Court

Before the High Court, the Trust contended that the Respondent had failed to establish either her relationship with the deceased tenant or her occupation of the Premises. It relied on the ration card, electoral records, obituary notice and family records, which, according to it, referred only to Baji. The Trust contended that the Respondent's address in the voters' list and electoral records showed her residence on the ground floor, whereas the Premises were situated on the first floor.

The Trust also relied on a letter dated October 31, 1991, in which Baji described himself as the sole son and legal heir of the previous tenant, Mr. Byramji Burjorji Patel, without mentioning the Respondent or any other family member. It further referred to the incident following his death, when the lock placed on the Premises was allegedly broken and the Respondent's brother and cousin were summoned to the police station.

On this basis, the Trust argued that the Respondent was merely a neighbour and not a relative or heir of the deceased tenant. It further contended that proceedings under Section 5(11)(c) of the Bombay Rent Act could not substitute for a substantive declaratory suit and that the courts below had erroneously treated a distant relationship as sufficient to confer tenancy rights. In support, the Trust relied on decisions of the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court concerning succession to tenancy and the scope of the expression "family member" under the rent laws.

Contentions of the Respondent

Supporting the concurrent findings of the courts below, the Respondent contended that the Trust's institution of R.A.E. Suit No. 515 of 2000 for her eviction under the Bombay Rent Act demonstrated that it had treated her as a tenant rather than a trespasser. She further contended that the suit was dismissed on December 6, 2025.

The Respondent maintained that her claim was based not only on her status as a family member but also on her rights as the deceased tenant's heir under the Indian Succession Act applicable to Parsis. Consequently, according to her, both parts of Section 5(11)(c)(i) of the Bombay Rent Act required consideration.

She asserted that she was the first cousin of Baji and that her evidence regarding the genealogy and relationship remained unchallenged in cross-examination. She further submitted that, despite a public notice inviting claims from the deceased tenant's heirs, no rival claimant had asserted a claim and the Trust had failed to establish the existence of any other heir.

Accordingly, the Respondent contended that, despite the Appellate Court's reversal of the finding regarding her residence with the deceased tenant, the concurrent finding recognising her as Baji's heir was sufficient to uphold the declaration of tenancy and warranted no interference in writ jurisdiction.

Interpretation of Section 5(11)(c)(i) and Earlier Authorities

Interpreting Section 5(11)(c)(i) of the Bombay Rent Act, the High Court observed that no person had been found to be residing with Baji at the time of his death and that, consequently, the provision governing succession by heirs became applicable. Since the Respondent had established through genealogy and oral evidence that she was the deceased tenant's first cousin and legal heir, and no competing claim had been asserted by any other heir, the courts below were justified in recognising her as the tenant of the Premises.

The Court also rejected the Trust's contention that the omission of the Respondent's name from the obituary notice issued upon the death of Baji's father disproved her relationship with the family, holding that the absence of a person's name from an obituary notice neither determines nor extinguishes a blood relationship. The Court further observed that the authorities cited by the Trust were inapplicable to the present case.

In Kailasbhai Shukaram Tiwari v. Jostna Laxmidas Pujara, the issue was whether a cousin residing with the tenant could be regarded as a member of the tenant's family. Since the present case was founded on heirship under the Indian Succession Act, the decision was held to be inapplicable.

Similarly, Jaysen Jayant Rele v. Shantaram Ganpat Gujar, which concerned a domestic servant seeking protection under the Bombay Rent Act on the basis of a relationship akin to that of a son, was held to be distinguishable, as the Respondent had established a blood relationship with the deceased tenant and claimed tenancy as his heir.

The Court further observed that Rajaram Brindavan Upadhyaya v. Ramraj Raghunath Upadhyaya supported the Respondent's case, as the Bombay High Court had held that Section 5(11)(c) of the Bombay Rent Act was not intended to override rights of inheritance under personal law. Since the Respondent claimed tenancy rights as the deceased tenant's heir under the Indian Succession Act, the principle laid down in that decision supported her claim.

Likewise, Pradeep Kumar Lalit Kumar Pandya v. Harisingh J. Kapadia was distinguished, as the claimant in that case relied solely on his status as a family member residing with the tenant, whereas the Respondent claimed tenancy rights as the deceased tenant's heir.

The High Court also held that the institution of R.A.E. Suit No. 515 of 2000 did not render the writ petition infructuous, as the eviction proceedings had been instituted subject to its outcome. Although the eviction suit had subsequently been dismissed on merits, the Court clarified that it arose from an independent cause of action and refrained from expressing any opinion on its merits.

Finding no error warranting interference in the concurrent findings of the Trial Court and the Appellate Court, the High Court declined to exercise its supervisory jurisdiction under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution. Accordingly, it dismissed the writ petition, discharged the Rule without costs, and directed the parties to act on a duly authenticated or digitally signed copy of the order.

Significance of the Decision

The decision clarifies that Section 5(11)(c)(i) of the Bombay Rent Act contemplates two distinct classes of successors to a residential tenancy. While a family member claiming succession must establish residence with the tenant at the time of death, no such requirement applies to an heir. In the absence of a family member residing with the deceased tenant, an heir may succeed to the tenancy without proving residence.

The decision also reaffirms that rights of succession under personal law are not replaced by Section 5(11)(c) and emphasises the limited scope of interference with concurrent findings of fact in writ jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.