Registration vs. Stamping: Bombay High Court On Partition Deeds

In Balaso Bhimgonda Patil v. State of Maharashtra & Others, the Bombay High Court answered this question in the negative, holding that registration and stamping are distinct legal requirements the mere fact that a document is unregistered does not, by itself, justify its impounding under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co founded on a century of legal achievements, is one of India’s leading full-service law firms. The Firm’s mission is to enable business by providing solutions as trusted advisers through excellence, responsiveness, innovation and collaboration. SAM & Co is known globally for its exceptional practices in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, competition law, insolvency & bankruptcy, dispute resolution, capital markets, banking & finance and projects & infrastructure.

Article Insights

Ashoo Gupta’s articles from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Corporate/Commercial Law and Privacy topic(s)

Introduction

Can a civil court treat an unregistered partition deed as insufficiently stamped and refer it to the Collector of Stamps merely because the document creates substantive rights? In Balaso Bhimgonda Patil v. State of Maharashtra & Others, the Bombay High Court answered this question in the negative, holding that registration and stamping are distinct legal requirements the mere fact that a document is unregistered does not, by itself, justify its impounding under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958.

The Underlying Dispute

The dispute arose in Regular Civil Suit No. 105 of 2014 pending before the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Gadhinglaj. The suit had been instituted by Tatyasaheb Bhimgonda Patil, Madhukar Bhimgonda Patil (Respondent Nos. 2 and 3) and other family members seeking partition of family properties and a declaration that the sale deed dated February 11, 2003 was not binding on them.

The dispute concerned two parcels of land bearing Survey Nos. 584/13 and 584/14 ("suit lands"), together with certain structures standing thereon, including five RCC shops and a tin shed.

Balaso Bhimgonda Patil (Petitioner), who was Defendant No. 1 in the suit, contested the claim on the ground that the family properties had already been partitioned pursuant to an unregistered document dated January 18, 2013, described as a "Noting of Partition by Way of Family Arrangement". According to the Petitioner, the arrangement had allotted the suit lands exclusively to his share.

The Plaintiffs subsequently amended the plaint and challenged the validity and legal effect of the document. Since the instrument was unregistered, questions arose regarding its admissibility in evidence, the adequacy of the stamp duty paid thereon, and the power of the trial court to impound the instrument and refer it to the Collector of Stamps for determination of the proper stamp duty and penalty.

The case thus raised an important question concerning the interplay between the requirements of registration and stamp duty and the extent of a civil court's powers under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958.

Stamp Duty and the Power to Impound

The issue of insufficient stamping arose during the cross-examination of one of the Plaintiffs, when counsel for Defendant No. 1 confronted the witness with the unregistered document dated January 18, 2013 evidencing the alleged family arrangement.

After hearing the parties, the Trial Court, by its order dated January 13, 2022, impounded the document and directed that it be referred to the Collector of Stamps, Kolhapur, for determination of the proper stamp duty and penalty. In view of the time-bound nature of the proceedings, the Trial Court further directed the Collector to complete the exercise and submit a report within fifteen days.

Aggrieved by the Trial Court's decision to impound the document and the consequential determination of deficit stamp duty and penalty by the Collector, the Petitioner approached the Bombay High Court challenging both actions.

The dispute before the High Court therefore revolved around whether the unregistered document could be treated as insufficiently stamped and referred to the Collector merely because it purported to create substantive rights in the suit properties.

Issues Raised in the Writ Petition

Aggrieved by the Trial Court's decision, Defendant No. 1 invoked the supervisory jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court under Article 227 of the Constitution.

During the pendency of the proceedings, the Collector of Stamps, by letter dated December 12, 2022, determined a deficit stamp duty of Rs. 2,75,100 and imposed a penalty of Rs. 6,60,300 on the Petitioner and Defendant No. 3. Consequently, the High Court was called upon to examine the validity of both the Trial Court's decision to impound the document and the Collector's consequential determination of the deficit stamp duty and penalty.

Preliminary Objection to Maintainability

At the outset, the Respondents raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of the writ petition. They contended that the Collector of Stamps' determination of the deficit stamp duty and penalty could not be challenged directly in writ proceedings, particularly when the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 provides an efficacious alternative remedy.

The Petitioner, however, submitted that the principal challenge was directed against the Trial Court's order impounding the document and that the Collector's determination was merely consequential. Accepting this contention, the High Court observed that if the Trial Court's order were set aside, the Collector's determination would inevitably cease to survive.

Nature of the Document: Partition Deed or Release Deed?

The Respondents contended that the document dated January 18, 2013, though described as a "Noting of Partition by Way of Family Arrangement", was in substance a release deed, as some co-sharers had relinquished their rights in favour of others. Consequently, they argued that the document could not be treated as a partition deed falling under Article 46 of Schedule I to the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958.

Upon examining the document, the High Court observed that, although certain family members had relinquished their interests and others had been allotted different properties, the arrangement in substance effected a division of the family properties among the co-sharers. Under the arrangement, the suit lands were allotted to Defendant No. 1, while another co-sharer, Tatyasaheb Patil, received different property.

The Court observed that a partition causes separation and distribution of shares among co-sharers, with each party receiving specified properties or relinquishing claims over properties allotted to others. In contrast, a release involves the relinquishment of rights by one co-owner in favour of another co-owner who already holds an interest in the property.

In view of the nature and effect of the arrangement, the Court concluded that the document constituted a family arrangement resulting in a partition of the family properties and, therefore, could not be characterised as a release deed.

Basis for Impounding the Document

The document dated January 18, 2013 had been executed on stamp paper of Rs.100. While directing that it be impounded, the Trial Court observed that, since the instrument created substantive rights, it was compulsorily registrable. It accordingly directed that the document be forwarded to the Collector of Stamps for determination of the proper stamp duty and penalty.

The High Court held that the Trial Court had failed to distinguish between the distinct issues of registration and stamping. While Section 33 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 empowers a court to impound an instrument that is not duly stamped, the requirement of compulsory registration is governed by the Registration Act, 1908.

The Court emphasised that the legal consequences flowing from these two defects are distinct. An unregistered document that is required to be registered may be inadmissible in evidence, whereas an instrument that is not duly stamped may be admitted upon payment of the proper stamp duty and penalty.

Was Registration of the Partition Deed Mandatory?

The High Court referred to the Division Bench decision in Arvind Yeshwantrao Deshpande v. State of Maharashtra, which held that the allotment of property to a coparcener upon the partition of joint Hindu family property does not amount to a transfer and, therefore, does not require registration. This principle was subsequently reaffirmed in Manikchand Hiralal Nahar v. State of Maharashtra, where the Court held that revenue authorities could not insist upon registration of a partition deed as a condition for effecting mutation entries.

The Court also observed Government circulars dated July 16, 2014 and April 21, 2018, issued pursuant to the decision in Arvind Yeshwantrao Deshpande, which clarified that registration of a partition deed relating to joint family property is not mandatory and that stamp duty in such cases is payable under Article 46 of Schedule I to the Maharashtra Stamp Act.

Further support was drawn from The Barshi Bar Association v. State of Maharashtra, in which the Bombay High Court set aside a circular prohibiting mutation entries on the basis of unregistered documents. In that decision, the Court reaffirmed that registration of a partition deed is not compulsory and observed that, under proviso (c) to Article 46 of Schedule I, the stamp duty payable in such cases would not exceed Rs.10.

Relying on these authorities and administrative circulars, the High Court held that the Trial Court had erred in treating non-registration as a ground for impounding the document.

Authorities Relied Upon and Distinguished

The Respondents relied on two decisions in support of the Trial Court's decision to impound the document.

First, reliance was placed on Bidyut Sarkar v. Kanchilal Pal, where the Supreme Court held that an insufficiently stamped agreement to sell remained inadmissible in evidence until the requisite stamp duty and penalty were determined and paid. According to the Respondents, the principle laid down in that case supported the impounding of the document and the Collector's consequential determination of the deficit stamp duty and penalty.

The Respondents also relied on Shyam Narayan Prasad v. Krishna Prasad, in which the Supreme Court held that an exchange of immovable property valued at more than Rs. 100 required compulsory registration.

The High Court, however, found both decisions distinguishable. It observed that the document under consideration was neither an agreement to sell nor an exchange deed. The Court observed that the instruments examined in those decisions were fundamentally different in nature from the family arrangement and partition document involved in the present case. The Court therefore concluded that the principles applicable to agreements to sell and exchange deeds could not govern the partition arrangement under consideration.

Does Subsequent Non-Agricultural Use Affect Stamp Duty?

The Respondents further contended that the existence of RCC shops and other structures on the suit lands justified the levy of higher stamp duty. The High Court rejected this submission, observing that the relevant consideration was the nature and character of the property as on January 18, 2013, when the document was executed.

The Court observed that the document did not record the existence of any such structures on the date of its execution. Consequently, any subsequent construction or development on the suit lands could not alter the stamp duty chargeable on the instrument.

Accordingly, the Court held that the document was governed by Article 46 of Schedule I to the Maharashtra Stamp Act, under which the stamp duty payable on the partition of agricultural land was Rs.100.

The Court further rejected the State's reliance on Article 55, which deals with settlements, holding that a partition of joint family property does not fall within the scope of that provision and, therefore, Article 55 had no application to the document in question.

The Decision in Perspective

The decision emphasises the distinction between the requirements of registration and stamp duty and underlines that a document cannot be impounded merely because it is unregistered. It stresses the importance of examining the true nature of the instrument and applying the correct charging provision under the Maharashtra Stamp Act before initiating impounding proceedings. The decision also reiterates that a partition of joint Hindu family property does not constitute a transfer requiring compulsory registration and that the question of registration must be assessed independently of the issue of stamping.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.