FSI, Fungible FSI & TDR Explained: A Society Redevelopment Guide Under DCPR 2034 (Video)

- within Real Estate and Construction, Law Department Performance and Compliance topic(s)
- in India
Mumbai’s redevelopment regime is witnessing a fundamental transformation under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034. In Part 1 of this series, the focus is squarely on society redevelopment and the regulatory mechanics that determine project feasibility, design efficiency, and commercial outcomes.
In this episode, Host Suresh Pallav engages in an in-depth discussion with Mr. Suresh Hulikal, Architect and Technical Expert, to decode the practical application of DCPR 2034 as it applies to housing societies across Mumbai and the wider MMR.
Key aspects discussed include:
The regulatory framework governing society redevelopment under DCPR 2034 A clear and simplified explanation of base FSI, fungible FSI, and Transferable Development Rights (TDR)
How FSI optimisation directly impacts project viability, rehabilitation benefits, and sale components
Common misconceptions surrounding fungible FSI and TDR utilisation in redevelopment projects
Design and planning considerations for societies to maximise permissible development potential
Practical insights for society members, developers, and professionals navigating approvals and execution
This episode provides much-needed clarity on the technical and regulatory foundations of society redevelopment and serves as an essential guide for stakeholders seeking to make informed decisions in an evolving regulatory landscape.
A valuable listen for society members, developers, architects, investors, and real-estate professionals aiming to understand how DCPR 2034 shapes redevelopment outcomes in Mumbai.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]