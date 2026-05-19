MLRC Amendments 2025: Land Conversion And NA Permission Simplified In Maharashtra (Video)

Maharashtra's 2025 amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code introduce a transformative change in land conversion procedures by eliminating the requirement for separate...

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Maharashtra’s 2025 amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code introduce a major shift in land conversion by removing the need for separate Non-Agricultural permission from the Collector.

In this episode of Podcast Bites by IndiaLaw LLP, host Aayush Pol explains how the new framework integrates land use conversion with planning authority approvals, replaces annual NA tax with a one-time premium, and enables automatic mutation of land records.

The discussion highlights how the reform eliminates duplication, streamlines approvals, and improves access to financing, while continuing to operate within existing zoning and development control regulations.

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