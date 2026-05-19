Search Of Property In India: Complete Legal Guide To Ownership, Encumbrances & Due Diligence (Video)

Understanding the title search process is essential before purchasing property in India. This guide walks through the critical steps of verifying ownership documents, checking Sub-Registrar records, examining encumbrances, and reviewing mutation entries to ensure clear title and avoid legal complications in property transactions.

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In this episode of Podcast Bites by IndiaLaw LLP, host Mudra Sachin Bhayje breaks down the title search process in India a critical step before buying any property. From verifying ownership documents and checking records at the Sub-Registrar’s Office to examining encumbrances, mutation entries, and land use classification, this episode explains how to ensure a property has a clear and marketable title.

Learn why a seller cannot transfer a better title than they possess, how to identify hidden liabilities or disputes, and what legal compliances such as approvals under Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 must be verified. Whether you are a homebuyer, investor, or legal professional, this guide helps you avoid costly risks through proper due diligence.

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