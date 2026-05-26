Indian 12-year Limitation Period For Adverse Possession Is More Dangerous EU Investors Than The LRA 2002

Introduction

The 12-year limitation period in India for claims involving immovable property poses a greater risk to EU investors than the rules under the UK’s Land Registration Act 2002 (LRA 2002), especially for land-backed investments. According to the Limitation Act, 1963, investors must file suit for possession of immovable property or related interests within 12 years from when the right to sue arises (Article 65, Schedule I). If an EU investor owns a factory plot, warehouse, or farmland in India and someone else takes over the property, failing to start legal action within 12 years can lead courts to treat the investor’s title as lost, or at least allow the occupier to use long-term possession as a strong defence against eviction. In the UK, the LRA 2002 shortens the adverse possession period to 10 years for registered land and adds extra procedural protections, making it much less likely for owners to lose their title without notice. Because of these differences, the Indian 12-year rule is riskier for EU investors who manage land from a distance or through third parties.

The Indian 12-Year Limitation Framework

India’s rules on adverse possession come from the Limitation Act, 1963. If someone else stays on a property openly and without permission for 12 years, the original owner can no longer sue to get it back. Courts have ruled that if the owner does nothing during these 12 years, the person in possession can get legal ownership, even against the original owner. This often comes up in disputes over private land, farms, factory sites, and mortgaged properties, where the 12-year rule applies to both possession and some mortgage cases. Indian law does not require owners to be told if someone is occupying their property like this. Because of this, an EU investor might have a registered sale deed but could still lose control of the property if they do not keep an eye on it. For EU investors who are not familiar with this system, the 12-year period can be risky, as local occupants may take control with little legal pushback.

The UK Land Registration Act 2002 Regime

In England and Wales, the LRA 2002 reduced the adverse possession period for registered land to 10 years and introduced a new administrative process before ownership can change. After occupying land for 10 years without interruption, a squatter can apply to the Land Registry to become the registered owner. The Registry will notify the current owner and anyone else with an interest in the land. If the owner sends a counter-notice, the automatic transfer of ownership is stopped, and the process becomes slower and more contested. This approach ensures the registered owner is clearly informed and has a chance to take legal action or negotiate before losing their title.

Why The Indian 12-Year Rule is More Dangerous

The 12-year limitation period in India creates more risks for EU investors compared to the LRA 2002 regime for three main reasons. First, it leaves investors exposed for a longer time without any notification. India’s 12-year period is longer than the UK’s 10-year rule, and there is no system like the LRA 2002 counter-notice to warn absentee or remotely managed EU property owners. Second, India’s land registration system provides less procedural protection. Although many states keep registration records, there is no consistent way to alert owners about long-term adverse possession, so registered title can be at risk because of what happens on the property itself. Third, recovery in India usually involves going to court. After 12 years, investors may have to deal with long and uncertain court cases to challenge adverse possession claims, which can lead to high costs and reputational risks for their projects, financing, and property values. By contrast, the LRA 2002 allows registered owners to act through administrative channels, which often avoids or reduces the need for litigation and helps protect their title.

Practical Implications For EU Investors

EU investors in Indian real estate should factor the 12-year limitation period into their due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Regular site visits, tenant or occupier checks, and prompt enforcement actions are important to prevent uninterrupted adverse possession. Using clear lease or licence agreements, instead of informal deals, also helps avoid situations that could support an adverse possession claim. For EU counsel used to the LRA 2002, the main takeaway is that India’s system focuses more on the facts of what happened over 12 years, rather than on formal objections.

Conclusion

India’s 12-year limitation period for property disputes poses more risk for EU investors than the UK’s Land Registration Act 2002. The Indian system leaves a longer window of uncertainty and offers fewer protections against losing property through adverse possession. In contrast, the UK’s LRA 2002 shortens the adverse possession period to 10 years for registered land and has a process that notifies and protects owners. India lacks this kind of administrative safeguard. Because of these differences, EU investors should treat the 12-year limit as a major risk, keep a close watch on property titles, set up clear occupancy agreements, and act quickly to protect their interests in India.