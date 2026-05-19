MahaRERA Order No. 65A/2026: Decommissioning The Legacy Portal And Mandating Migration To MahaCRITI

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

Article Insights

Rahul Sundaram’s articles from IndiaLaw LLP are most popular: in India IndiaLaw LLP are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Law Department Performance and Compliance topic(s)

The digital transformation of regulatory frameworks has become an indispensable feature of modern administrative governance, and the real estate sector in India is no exception to this evolutionary trajectory. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, in its Order No. 65A/2026 dated 8th May 2026, has taken a decisive step towards consolidating its technological infrastructure by ordering the closure of the old MahaRERA 1.0 portal with effect from 11th May 2026. This administrative measure, issued under Section 37 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, read with Regulation 38 of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (General) Regulations, 2017, and Section 25 of the Act, marks the culmination of a prolonged transition period during which the Authority maintained parallel IT systems to accommodate stakeholders migrating to its new integrated platform. The Order not only addresses the operational inefficiencies inherent in running dual systems but also clarifies the legal and administrative consequences of the closure for promoters whose applications remain pending on the legacy portal.

The genesis of this transition lies in the launch of MahaCRITI, an acronym for the MahaRERA Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation platform, which was inaugurated on 31st August 2024. The new system was designed to streamline regulatory processes through a suite of modules encompassing Agent Lifecycle Management, Complaint Management, and Conciliation Management. Subsequently, the Authority expanded the platform’s functionality by launching the Project Lifecycle Management Module on 5th May 2025, thereby creating a comprehensive digital ecosystem capable of handling the full spectrum of regulatory filings, from project registration and correction to extension requests and quarterly reporting. With the operationalisation of these modules, all new applications pertaining to Project Registration, Project Correction, Project Extension, and Project Quarterly Reporting were mandated to be submitted exclusively on the MahaCRITIportal with effect from 5th May 2025. However, in a gesture of regulatory forbearance, the Authority permitted applications that had already been submitted on the old MahaRERA 1.0 portal prior to the go-live date to continue being processed on the legacy system, thereby avoiding immediate disruption to pending matters.

Despite this accommodation, the transition has not been seamless. The Authority provided promoters and stakeholders with a window exceeding one year to complete their pending applications on the earlier system. Recognising that some promoters might require additional facilitation, MahaRERA issued notices dated 15th October 2025 and 2nd January 2026, granting further time for the rectification of deficiencies and the re-submission of applications. Regrettably, these overtures did not elicit the desired response from all stakeholders. A significant number of promoters neither responded nor took the necessary steps to complete their pending applications. Compounding this inertia, the Authority encountered numerous instances where communications were returned undelivered owing to the non-maintenance of functional email IDs and updated contact details by the promoters, thereby rendering the regulatory outreach ineffective and frustrating the administrative process.

The maintenance of both IT systems in parallel has, over time, resulted in a substantial additional financial and administrative burden on the Authority. The duplication of infrastructure, resources, and oversight mechanisms has strained operational capacity and impeded the very efficiency that the digital transition was intended to achieve. In the interest of administrative efficiency, resource optimisation, system standardisation, and the streamlining of regulatory processes, MahaRERA concluded that the continued operation of the legacy system was no longer tenable. Accordingly, the Order mandates that the old MahaRERA IT system shall stand closed and shall cease to accept any submission, resubmission, or processing with effect from 11:59 PM on 10th May 2026. From 11th May 2026 onwards, all applications are required to be submitted exclusively on the MahaCRITI portal, leaving no ambiguity regarding the sole channel for regulatory compliance.

A critical aspect of the Order pertains to the fate of long-pending incomplete applications that remain on the promoters’ end on the old portal. The Authority has ordered the removal and closure of such applications, but it has done so with an explicit and important caveat. The Order clarifies in unequivocal terms that such closure is effected solely for administrative purposes and shall not be construed as an adjudication on the merits of the applications. Furthermore, it expressly states that the administrative closure shall not amount to any rejection of the application. This distinction is vital, as it preserves the substantive rights of promoters who may still wish to pursue their proposals. The Order affords them the liberty to submit fresh applications on the MahaRERA Web Portal 2.0, that is, the MahaCRITI platform, in accordance with the applicable procedure and statutory requirements. This approach strikes a delicate balance between the Authority’s imperative to modernise its systems and the need to avoid prejudicing legitimate stakeholder interests through procedural technicalities.

In conclusion, the MahaRERA Order No. 65A/2026 represents a necessary administrative intervention to complete the digital migration from the legacy 1.0 portal to the integrated MahaCRITIecosystem. By setting a firm deadline for the closure of the old system while simultaneously preserving the right of promoters to refile on the new platform without adverse inference, the Authority has demonstrated a commendable equilibrium between operational efficiency and regulatory fairness. Stakeholders are accordingly advised to take immediate steps to migrate their pending matters and to familiarise themselves comprehensively with the functionalities of the MahaCRITI portal so as to ensure uninterrupted compliance with the provisions of the Act, the Rules, and the Regulations. The Order serves as a salutary reminder that in an era of rapid technological advancement, regulatory compliance is inextricably linked to the timely adaptation of digital processes, and that the burden of keeping abreast of these changes rests squarely upon the regulated community.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.